Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed

JLR has unveiled the new Range Rover Arete Edition another limited-run iteration of its flagship luxury SUV created by SV Bespoke. Limited to just 8 units, the Arete Edition will be offered to buyers in Canada and draws inspiration from the country’s Coast Mountain range.

The exterior of the SV Arete Edition comes finished in a SV Bespoke Special Effect Gloss blue finish paired with 23-inch triple-finish Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss forged alloy wheels. Inside, the alpine inspiration continues with Liberty Blue leather upholstery accented with ebony Kvadrat textile accents and dark wood veneer with unique triangular metal inlays - said to draw inspiration from the mountain peaks of the Coast Range. A similar design is also embroidered into the upper backrest of the seats. The special edition also comes with numbered tread plates each carrying the respective production number out of 8.

The Arete Edition will solely be available in long-wheelbase spec and feature a four-seat SV Signature Suite cabin equipped with an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator.

Under the bonnet, each Arete Edition will come with a twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 developing 597 bhp.

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL