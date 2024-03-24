Login
Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed

Bespoke Range Rover takes inspiration from the Canadian Coast Mountains and is limited to just 8 units.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Limited to 8 units
  • Draws inspiration from Canada's Coast Mountain Range
  • Will only be offered in long-wheelbase spec and with a four-seat cabin

JLR has unveiled the new Range Rover Arete Edition another limited-run iteration of its flagship luxury SUV created by SV Bespoke. Limited to just 8 units, the Arete Edition will be offered to buyers in Canada and draws inspiration from the country’s Coast Mountain range.

 

Also read: Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets New Range Rover Worth Rs 3.16 Crore
 

The exterior of the SV Arete Edition comes finished in a SV Bespoke Special Effect Gloss blue finish paired with 23-inch triple-finish Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss forged alloy wheels. Inside, the alpine inspiration continues with Liberty Blue leather upholstery accented with ebony Kvadrat textile accents and dark wood veneer with unique triangular metal inlays - said to draw inspiration from the mountain peaks of the Coast Range. A similar design is also embroidered into the upper backrest of the seats. The special edition also comes with numbered tread plates each carrying the respective production number out of 8.

 

Also Read: Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage

 

The Arete Edition will solely be available in long-wheelbase spec and feature a four-seat SV Signature Suite cabin equipped with an electrically deployable Club Table and integrated refrigerator. 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh
 

Under the bonnet, each Arete Edition will come with a twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 developing 597 bhp.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Range Rover# Range Rover LWB# JLR# JLR Jaguar Land Rover# Range Rover Arete# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

