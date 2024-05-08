Login
Land Rover Defender Updated With New Powertrains, Seating Options

The Defender line-up now also gets the option of captain seats for the second row and a new 110 Sedona edition.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Defender 130 now gets new the option of captain seats in the second row
  • Gets new D350, P425 and P300e powertrains in select markets
  • Defender 110 gets new Sedona edition

JLR – formerly Jaguar Land Rover – has updated the Land Rover Defender line-up with new powertrain options, new seating configurations and a new Sedona Edition based on the Defender 110. The powertrain updates include the addition of new, more powerful petrol and diesel engines along with a new plug-in hybrid variant.

 

Also read: Land Rover Defender Octa To Debut On July 3; Most Powerful Defender To Feature BMW-Sourced V8
 

Land Rover Defender 2

The Defender now gets the option of more powerful petrol and diesel engines and a new plug-in hybrid powertrain.

 

The existing 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder D300 diesel powertrain makes way for the more powerful D350 unit. The more powerful mill pushes out 345 bhp and 700 Nm - up from the D300’s 296 bhp and 650 Nm. Another update to the line-up is the discontinuation of the P400 petrol and the P400e plug-in hybrid, with the powertrains replaced by a new P425 and P300e. The new P425 unit is a variant of the old 5.0-litre V8 while the P300e uses a smaller 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with the plug-in hybrid powertrain. The carmaker however says that the changes to the powertrain are subject to the market with the existing units likely to continue in some markets.

 

Also Read: New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut

 

Land Rover Defender 3

Defender 130 gets the option of captain seats in the second row; can be optioned with heating and ventilation functions.

 

The other big change is to the Defender 130 where buyers can now option the SUV with captain seats in the second row. The option is offered on the Defender X and Defender V8 variants. Furthermore, a new Signature Interior pack is also being offered that adds 14-way adjustable powered front seats and second-row captain seats with heating and ventilation. Land Rover says the pack will be standard on the X and V8 and optional on the X-Dynamic HSE.

 

Also Read: 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover

 

Land Rover Defender 1

Defender 110 is offered with a new Sedona red and black paint scheme for a limited time.

 

The Defender 110 meanwhile gets a new Sedona Edition based on the Defender X-Dynamic HSE. Set to only be sold for one year, the special edition features a Sedona Red exterior paired with an extended black package and 22-inch alloy wheels. The cabin meanwhile features the use of ebony Windsor leather.

 

Land Rover has also streamlined the Defender line-up going forward with the three body styles – 90, 110 and 130, offered in S, X-Dynamic SE, X-Dynamic HSE, X and V8 variants.

 

Land Rover launched the Defender in India back in 2020 with the SUV offered in all three body styles. Prices for the SUV currently range from Rs 97 lakh up to Rs 2.34 crore (ex-showroom).

