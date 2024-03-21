Login
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024

The price hike is attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on March 21, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Kia will hike prices of its entire product lineup by 3 per cent.
  • The price hike will be applicable from April 1.
  • Kia currently sells four models in India.

Kia India is all set to hike the prices of its vehicle lineup by 3 per cent. The manufacturer stated that the price hike will be applicable from April 1 onwards and can be attributed to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs. Kia currently sells four vehicles in India. These include the Seltos, Sonet, Carens and EV6

 

Also Read: Kia India Crosses 400,000 Connected Cars Sales Mark; Seltos Accounts For 65% Of Total Sales

 

Commenting on the price adjustment, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head -Sales and Marketing, Kia India said, "At Kia, we consistently strive to deliver premium and technologically advanced products to our esteemed customers. However, due to the continuous increase in commodity prices, adverse exchange rate and rising input cost, we are compelled to implement a partial price hike. The company is absorbing a significant portion of the increase, allowing customers to continue driving their favourite Kia cars without a major dent in their pockets".

Kia recently issued a recall for 4,358 units of the Seltos CVT recently

 

Apart from Kia India, other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India and Audi have also hiked the prices of their vehicles recently, citing similar reasons.

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected

 

Kia recently issued a recall for 4,358 units of the Seltos CVT manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023. The company stated that the recall was to address a potential error that may impact the performance of the electronic oil pump in the vehicle’s transmission. 

