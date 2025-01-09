Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the highly anticipated Creta Electric SUV this month. Slated to be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, on January 17, 2025, the all-electric version of the Creta will be the most affordable EV from Hyundai India. While the company has already announced a bunch of details about the upcoming electric compact SUV, now the company has come out with details about the Creta Electric’s interior and cabin features.

As already seen in previously released photos, the cabin will largely be similar to the regular petrol and diesel variants of the Creta. There is no change in the wheelbase either, it's still 2610 mm. The SUV will come with a dual-tone - Granite Gray and Dark Navy - interior. The SUV will also get ocean blue surround ambient lighting on the console to match the new exterior colour. The centre console gets a new floating design with large cupholders and a rotary dial, which appears to be for drive modes.

The dashboard will continue to feature the floating console that housed the two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster. However, the Creta Electric will get a new EV-specific steering wheel, and a new three-spoke unit with Morse code detailing. The steering column also houses a twist-style shifter knob, similar to what we have seen in the IONIQ 5. Also, like the standard Creta, here too we’ll get capacitive touch controls for other in-car controls, including the dual-zone automatic AC.

Being an EV, the Creta Electric’s cabin also comes with some environment-friendly touches like - seats made from sustainable materials including recycled plastic bottles for fabric, and corn extract for artificial leather seat upholstery. Having said that, to enhance comfort levels, Hyundai is offering 8-way adjustable power seats for the driver and co-driver, with a memory function for the former.

Furthermore, now there is also a boss mode button, which Hyundai complicatedly calls - a powered passenger walk-in device. So, the person sitting behind the co-driver can electrically adjust the front passenger seat forward opening up additional legroom. Finally, since it’s an EV, the new Hyundai Creta Electric will also come with a 22-litre frunk, coupled with a 433-litre boot space.