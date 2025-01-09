Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced

The new Hyundai Creta Electric's cabin will see some EV-specific changes along with some new features.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 9, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Hyundai Creta with get an upated cabin with EV-specific features
  • The Creta Electric will be offered with two battery pack options
  • The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be launched at Bharat Expo

Hyundai Motor India is all set to launch the highly anticipated Creta Electric SUV this month. Slated to be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo, on January 17, 2025, the all-electric version of the Creta will be the most affordable EV from Hyundai India. While the company has already announced a bunch of details about the upcoming electric compact SUV, now the company has come out with details about the Creta Electric’s interior and cabin features. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range

 

Hyundai CRETA Electric Easy egress

 

As already seen in previously released photos, the cabin will largely be similar to the regular petrol and diesel variants of the Creta. There is no change in the wheelbase either, it's still 2610 mm.  The SUV will come with a dual-tone - Granite Gray and Dark Navy - interior. The SUV will also get ocean blue surround ambient lighting on the console to match the new exterior colour. The centre console gets a new floating design with large cupholders and a rotary dial, which appears to be for drive modes. 

 

Hyundai CRETA Electric Floating Console

 

The dashboard will continue to feature the floating console that housed the two 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster. However, the Creta Electric will get a new EV-specific steering wheel, and a new three-spoke unit with Morse code detailing. The steering column also houses a twist-style shifter knob, similar to what we have seen in the IONIQ 5. Also, like the standard Creta, here too we’ll get capacitive touch controls for other in-car controls, including the dual-zone automatic AC. 

 

Hyundai CRETA Electric Interior 3

 

Being an EV, the Creta Electric’s cabin also comes with some environment-friendly touches like - seats made from sustainable materials including recycled plastic bottles for fabric, and corn extract for artificial leather seat upholstery. Having said that, to enhance comfort levels, Hyundai is offering 8-way adjustable power seats for the driver and co-driver, with a memory function for the former. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS

 

Hyundai CRETA Electric Frunk

 

Furthermore, now there is also a boss mode button, which Hyundai complicatedly calls - a powered passenger walk-in device. So, the person sitting behind the co-driver can electrically adjust the front passenger seat forward opening up additional legroom. Finally, since it’s an EV, the new Hyundai Creta Electric will also come with a 22-litre frunk, coupled with a 433-litre boot space.

# Hyundai Creta Electric# Hyundai Creta EV# Hyundai Creta Electric Cabin# Creta Electric Features# Hyundai India# Electric SUV# SUV# Family# Electric Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Hyundai has introduced new variants for the Venue, Verna and Grand i10 Nios, while also updating select already-on-sale variants of the vehicles
    Hyundai Venue, Verna, Grand i10 Nios Variants Updated; Check Full Prices
  • All-electric Creta will get two power outputs, Level 2 ADAS tech, an in-car payment feature enabling payments via the touchscreen, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.
    Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS
  • The Creta Electric will compete with the likes of the Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.
    Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in eight colour options, of which two can also be had with a contrast black roof
    Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed
  • The Creta Electric will be offered in four trim levels and two battery pack options.
    Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed

Latest News

  • The new Hyundai Creta Electric's cabin will see some EV-specific changes along with some new features.
    Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced
  • Aside from now complying with OBD-2B regulations, the motorcycles receive new colourways for the 2025 model year.
    2025 Suzuki Gixxer Series, V-Strom SX Launched In India; Now OBD-2B Compliant
  • With the update, the motorcycle gets a series of subtle cosmetic tweaks, in addition to a range of new features
    2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Launched In India At Rs 1.84 Lakh; Gets Slipper Clutch, New Digital Dash
  • The Hero Xoom 160 was first showcased in November 2023 at the EICMA trade show in Milan
    Hero Xoom 160 Scooter Spied In India Ahead Of Launch
  • The CLE Coupe will arrive in hot AMG 53 spec with a 442 bhp turbocharged six-cylinder engine under the hood.
    Mercedes-AMG CLE Coupe India Launch Confirmed For 2025
  • The MG M9 is essentially a rebadged version of the Maxus MIFA 9 MPV that is on sale in global markets.
    MG M9 Electric MPV Confirmed For India Launch; Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo
  • A significant model year update for Tata Motors’ entry-level hatchback brings a more extensive list of features.
    2025 Tata Tiago Launched At Rs 5 Lakh; Gets 10.25-Inch Touchscreen, LED Headlights
  • The flagship Xtreme model will scheduled to be launched very soon India.
    Soon-To-Be-Launched Hero Xtreme 250R Spotted During TVC Shoot
  • The G 580 is the first ever all-electric derivative of the iconic G-class and features a quad-motor powertrain developing 579 bhp and 1,164 Nm of peak torque.
    Mercedes-Benz G 580 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore
  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will solely be offered in five-seat configuration, and offers greater range than the more expensive EQS 580
    Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.28 Crore

Research More on Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 18, 2025

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved