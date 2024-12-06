Login
All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout

The second-gen SUV gets a more upright and boxy design along with packing in newer tech.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Palisade gets a more boxy and upright design
  • Cabin gets updated tech and a new 9-seater option
  • Powertrain details still under wraps

Hyundai has unveiled the new-gen Palisade flagship SUV ahead of the model going on sale in its home market of South Korea. The company says that the second-gen SUV has grown in size with notable updates including a shorter front overhang, longer wheelbase and a stretched rear overhang. The design too is more boxy and upright compared to the current Palisade sold in global markets with the cabin featuring an evolutionary design and a new 9-seat layout option.

 

Also read: Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

 Hyundai Palisade 3

Starting with the looks, the oversized parametric grille makes way for a sleeker, slimmer rectangular unit flanked by new vertically stacked headlamps. The daytime-running LEDs are still laid out in a vertical orientation but are a lot more prominent and feature individual rectangular segments.
 Hyundai Palisade 2

Moving to the sides, the window line has grown in size with the model dropping the oversized C-pillar of its predecessor. The fenders feature prominent creasing atop the wheel arches adding some muscle to the profile while the D-pillar is finished in silver to add a break to the windowline.
 

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Electric SUV Revealed: 3 Rows Of Seats, 620 Km Range
 

Round the back, the new Palisade gets new vertically stacked tail lamps featuring a segmented design similar to the DRLs up front. A spoiler sits atop the rather plain tailgate while the bumper features a faux skidplate element.
 Hyundai Palisade 1

Moving to the cabin, the new Palisade looks to get an evolutionary design over its predecessor. The upper dashboard now features a wraparound design with the infotainment and instrument cluster housed in the recess below. The lower dashboard features a shelf-like unit housing the air-con vents with physical switchgear located below. The centre console is disconnected from the dashboard with an open lower storage area. The console between the seats houses a wireless charger, 100W USB charging outlet and a storage cubby. The new Palisade also features a pair of sunroofs.

 

Also read: Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000

 Hyundai Palisade 4

Hyundai says that for the first time the Palisade will be offered with a new nine-seat layout with the front centre console able to be utilised as an additional seat. The second row meanwhile can be optioned with either individual chairs or a bench seat while the third row gets a 60:40 bench seat as standard.
 

Powertrain options so far remain under wraps though reports suggest that the SUV will be offered with both conventional and hybrid powertrain options.

