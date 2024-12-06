All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout

Hyundai has unveiled the new-gen Palisade flagship SUV ahead of the model going on sale in its home market of South Korea. The company says that the second-gen SUV has grown in size with notable updates including a shorter front overhang, longer wheelbase and a stretched rear overhang. The design too is more boxy and upright compared to the current Palisade sold in global markets with the cabin featuring an evolutionary design and a new 9-seat layout option.

Starting with the looks, the oversized parametric grille makes way for a sleeker, slimmer rectangular unit flanked by new vertically stacked headlamps. The daytime-running LEDs are still laid out in a vertical orientation but are a lot more prominent and feature individual rectangular segments.



Moving to the sides, the window line has grown in size with the model dropping the oversized C-pillar of its predecessor. The fenders feature prominent creasing atop the wheel arches adding some muscle to the profile while the D-pillar is finished in silver to add a break to the windowline.



Round the back, the new Palisade gets new vertically stacked tail lamps featuring a segmented design similar to the DRLs up front. A spoiler sits atop the rather plain tailgate while the bumper features a faux skidplate element.



Moving to the cabin, the new Palisade looks to get an evolutionary design over its predecessor. The upper dashboard now features a wraparound design with the infotainment and instrument cluster housed in the recess below. The lower dashboard features a shelf-like unit housing the air-con vents with physical switchgear located below. The centre console is disconnected from the dashboard with an open lower storage area. The console between the seats houses a wireless charger, 100W USB charging outlet and a storage cubby. The new Palisade also features a pair of sunroofs.

Hyundai says that for the first time the Palisade will be offered with a new nine-seat layout with the front centre console able to be utilised as an additional seat. The second row meanwhile can be optioned with either individual chairs or a bench seat while the third row gets a 60:40 bench seat as standard.



Powertrain options so far remain under wraps though reports suggest that the SUV will be offered with both conventional and hybrid powertrain options.