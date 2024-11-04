Login
Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000

Prices for the Verna continue to start at Rs 11.04 lakh (ex-showroom), though higher variants have received a price hike.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 4, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Prices of all but the base variant hiked by Rs 6,000
  • Now gets a new Amazon Grey paint shade
  • Offered with a 1.5 petrol and 1.5 turbo-petrol

Hyundai has given the Verna compact sedan a minor update as well as hiked prices of select variants. The compact sedan is now offered in a new Amazon Grey colour, and also features a rear spoiler. Hyundai has not revealed if any of the sedan’s other features have been shuffled. The Verna has also received a price hike, across almost all variants, by up to Rs 6,000.
 

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut
 

Hyundai Verna Long term 16

Hyundai has left the starting price of the Verna unchanged at Rs 11.04 lakh (ex-showroom) with the remainder of the range dearer by Rs 6,000. Here are the updated prices:

FuelVariantOld Price (Ex-Showroom)New Price (Ex-Showroom)Price Difference 
 
1.5 Petrol1.5 MPi MT EX [With ESC]Rs 11.04 lakhRs 11.04 lakh 
1.5 MPi MT SRs 11.99 lakhRs 12.05 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 MPi MT SXRs 13.02 lakhRs 13.08 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 MPi iVT SXRs 14.27 lakhRs 14.33 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 MPi MT SX(O)Rs 14.70 lakhRs 14.76 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 MPi iVT SX(O)Rs 16.23 lakhRs 16.29 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo Petrol1.5 Turbo GDi MT SXRs 14.87 lakhRs 14.93 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX DTRs 14.87 lakhRs 14.93 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SXRs 16.12 lakhRs 16.18 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX DTRs 16.12 lakhRs 16.18 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O)Rs 16.03 lakhRs 16.09 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O) DTRs 16.03 lakhRs 16.09 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O)Rs 17.42 lakhRs 17.48 lakhRs 6,000 
1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) DTRs 17.42 lakhRs 17.48 lakhRs 6,000 

Also Read: Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
 

Mechanically, the Verna is unchanged with the familiar set of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines continuing to be offered under the hood. The former is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT while the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

 

Also read: Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling
 

The Verna goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.

# Hyundai# Hyundai India# Hyundai Verna# Hyundai Verna Car# Hyundai Verna Price# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

