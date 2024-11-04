Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 4, 2024
Highlights
- Prices of all but the base variant hiked by Rs 6,000
- Now gets a new Amazon Grey paint shade
- Offered with a 1.5 petrol and 1.5 turbo-petrol
Hyundai has given the Verna compact sedan a minor update as well as hiked prices of select variants. The compact sedan is now offered in a new Amazon Grey colour, and also features a rear spoiler. Hyundai has not revealed if any of the sedan’s other features have been shuffled. The Verna has also received a price hike, across almost all variants, by up to Rs 6,000.
Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut
Hyundai has left the starting price of the Verna unchanged at Rs 11.04 lakh (ex-showroom) with the remainder of the range dearer by Rs 6,000. Here are the updated prices:
|Fuel
|Variant
|Old Price (Ex-Showroom)
|New Price (Ex-Showroom)
|Price Difference
|1.5 Petrol
|1.5 MPi MT EX [With ESC]
|Rs 11.04 lakh
|Rs 11.04 lakh
|—
|1.5 MPi MT S
|Rs 11.99 lakh
|Rs 12.05 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 MPi MT SX
|Rs 13.02 lakh
|Rs 13.08 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 MPi iVT SX
|Rs 14.27 lakh
|Rs 14.33 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 MPi MT SX(O)
|Rs 14.70 lakh
|Rs 14.76 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 MPi iVT SX(O)
|Rs 16.23 lakh
|Rs 16.29 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo Petrol
|1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX
|Rs 14.87 lakh
|Rs 14.93 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX DT
|Rs 14.87 lakh
|Rs 14.93 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX
|Rs 16.12 lakh
|Rs 16.18 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX DT
|Rs 16.12 lakh
|Rs 16.18 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O)
|Rs 16.03 lakh
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O) DT
|Rs 16.03 lakh
|Rs 16.09 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O)
|Rs 17.42 lakh
|Rs 17.48 lakh
|Rs 6,000
|1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) DT
|Rs 17.42 lakh
|Rs 17.48 lakh
|Rs 6,000
Also Read: Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range
Mechanically, the Verna is unchanged with the familiar set of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines continuing to be offered under the hood. The former is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT while the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.
Also read: Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling
The Verna goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.
