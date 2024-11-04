Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000

Hyundai has given the Verna compact sedan a minor update as well as hiked prices of select variants. The compact sedan is now offered in a new Amazon Grey colour, and also features a rear spoiler. Hyundai has not revealed if any of the sedan’s other features have been shuffled. The Verna has also received a price hike, across almost all variants, by up to Rs 6,000.



Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 9 Officially Teased Ahead Of November Debut



Hyundai has left the starting price of the Verna unchanged at Rs 11.04 lakh (ex-showroom) with the remainder of the range dearer by Rs 6,000. Here are the updated prices:

Fuel Variant Old Price (Ex-Showroom) New Price (Ex-Showroom) Price Difference 1.5 Petrol 1.5 MPi MT EX [With ESC] Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 11.04 lakh — 1.5 MPi MT S Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.05 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 MPi MT SX Rs 13.02 lakh Rs 13.08 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 MPi iVT SX Rs 14.27 lakh Rs 14.33 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 MPi MT SX(O) Rs 14.70 lakh Rs 14.76 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 MPi iVT SX(O) Rs 16.23 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo Petrol 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX Rs 14.87 lakh Rs 14.93 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX DT Rs 14.87 lakh Rs 14.93 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 16.18 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX DT Rs 16.12 lakh Rs 16.18 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O) Rs 16.03 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O) DT Rs 16.03 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) Rs 17.42 lakh Rs 17.48 lakh Rs 6,000 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT SX(O) DT Rs 17.42 lakh Rs 17.48 lakh Rs 6,000

Also Read: Hyundai Initium FCEV Concept SUV Unveiled; Has 650 km Claimed Driving Range



Mechanically, the Verna is unchanged with the familiar set of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines continuing to be offered under the hood. The former is offered with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT while the latter is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT.

Also read: Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling



The Verna goes up against the likes of the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Honda City and Maruti Ciaz.