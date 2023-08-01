Auto Sales July 2023: Tata Motors Records Mixed Sales Performance In July 2023

Tata Motors has reported its sales figures for July 2023. The company sold a total of 80,633 units in domestic and international markets combined. Comparing the numbers with July 2022, where Tata had managed to sell 81,790 units, there is a slight decrease of 1.41 per cent in sales this year.

In July 2023, total passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, reached 47,689 units. This represents a marginal increase from the 47,636 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

One interesting aspect is the significant growth in total electric vehicle sales, which witnessed a remarkable 53 per cent year-over-year increase. In July 2023, Tata Motors managed to sell 6,329 electric vehicles, as opposed to 4,151 units in July 2022.

However, total commercial vehicle sales faced a slight decline of 4 per cent compared to the same period last year. In July 2023, the company sold 32,944 commercial vehicles, compared to 34,154 units in July 2022.

Focusing on the domestic market, Tata Motors achieved sale of 78,844 units in July 2023. This represents a slightly lower figure than the 78,978 units sold in the corresponding month previous year. When we look specifically at domestic sales of MH&ICV (Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), which includes trucks and buses, we see a positive trend. In July 2023, the company sold 13,291 MH&ICV units, compared to 12,012 units in July 2022.

Summing up, Tata Motors witnessed varying trends in its sales performance for July 2023. While total sales slightly decreased when compared to the same period last year, there were positive developments in the electric vehicle segment, with significant year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, domestic MH&ICV sales exhibited a healthy increase.