2023 Mercedes-Benz G400d Review; The OG SUV

As human beings, don't we all aspire to certain things in life? It could be a $20,000 suite room at the Burj Al Arab, a lovely Rolex, or aspiring to own the G-Wagen someday. Now, why is it that there are so many people who desire to own a boxy SUV that, in theory, is nearly 40 years old? It was a question that plagued my mind for quite a long time until I got the experience of the G-Class myself.

While it wasn't the full-fat angry V8 with an AMG badge, it was the Mercedes-Benz G 400d in the Adventure Edition guise. Launched in India in June 2023, it carries a hefty price tag of Rs 2.55 crore (ex-showroom, India). While I was sceptical of that price tag at first, a few days with the SUV really changed my mind and here's why.

G400d Design

Sticking to the OG design language from the 1970s but modernized for the 20th century

The original G-Wagen was first designed in the 1970s as a go-anywhere 4x4 workhorse for the military and farmers, and that design philosophy had been retained for the longest time. That is until in 2018, Mercedes-Benz decided to completely revamp the SUV with a new chassis with independent front suspension, the latest-spec Mercedes engines and transmissions and a completely redesigned body.

The three-pointed star sitting prominently on the grille imposing the G-Wagen's presence

But upon closer inspection, certain features still pay homage to the OG, such as the exposed door hinges, the same push-button door handles, and the old-school central-locking system that sounds so satisfying (I must admit I did play around with the lock and unlock button one too many times just to hear that clunk of the doors locking).

The Adventure Edition variant offers the roof rack as standard, along with a redesigned spare tyre cover

As for the Adventure Edition variant I was driving, the German automaker has given the G400d a few extra goodies such as a roof rack, a removable ladder to access the roof rack, a unique spare wheel cover, Manufaktur (Mercedes' customisation program) logo package and four exclusive colour options from Manufaktur. Also, the model sits on 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Zero tyres.

The G-Wagen bosts of 241mm of ground clearance

Talking about the exterior design as a whole, the only word that came to my mind when looking at the G-Wagen was 'menacing'. The SUV's boxy design really makes it stand out compared to everything on the road and gives it an unmatched road presence. I have to say that it did allow me to bully other road users, not something I would advise doing, but people would move out of the way just looking at the G400d in their rear-view mirror.

The G400d looks so menacing that you can easily bully other road users

G400d Engine and Performance

Yes, this is one easy way to spot that this G-Wagen has a diesel-powered heart

Now, this isn't the first diesel-powered G-Class Mercedes-Benz is offering for India; in 2019, the brand had launched the G350d, which is currently being replaced by the G400d. While it uses the same 3.0-litre turbo-diesel mill, the power is now bumped to 326 bhp compared to the 286 bhp it made earlier. There is also a substantial increase in torque, with it now producing a staggering 700 Nm of torque.

This diesel motor produces enough torque to pull anything you attach to the G-Wagen

Now, you'd expect that 700 Nm of torque means that every time you stomp the accelerator, the surge of power will make your insides churn. But really, that isn't the case. The power delivery is smooth and linear. You do have the grunt that diesel engines are known for, but without the clatter of a diesel motor. These characteristics make the engine very tractable and easy to drive under any conditions.

0-100 in just 6.4 seconds, impressive for quite a heavy SUV like the G400d

The diesel engine is backed by a nine-speed automatic transmission that feels faultless; it shifts seamlessly between gears, and even under hard acceleration, the gearbox kicks down gears swiftly, building speed effortlessly. That being said, the G400d isn't a slouch; Mercedes-Benz claims that the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds, which is a whole second faster than the G350d.

G400d Interiors and Features

Stepping inside makes you realise how modern the G-Wagen really is

While the exteriors do carry some design elements from the 1970s. We're happy to report that the same cannot be said for the interiors. The G400 is equipped just as you would expect any Mercedes-Benz costing north of 2 crore rupees. Step inside, and you are greeted by power-adjustable leather seats, digital screens that stretch two-thirds of the way across the broad leather-capped dash, a 13-speaker sound system, and all the luxury and safety features you expect behind the three-pointed star. My only complain about the infotainment system is the fact that to operate the screen, you have to use the rotary knob or the steering controls, the screen isn’t touchscreen which can be a hassle while you drive since you do have to take your eyes off the road to access any menu within the screen.

The rear seats offer good thigh and back support but feel slightly cramped

There's enough space inside for four adult passengers, plus space for their luggage, thanks to the 480-litre boot. The front-seat passengers sit upright in the tall cabin and are afforded a broad view through the flat windscreen, and the space in the front feels luxurious. The rear seats also have a nice upright seating position with decent under-thigh support. As for the knee room, when I set the front seat to my driving position, my knee was scraping the back of the front seat, which made the rear feel slightly cramped.

The rear makes do with a single-zone climate control

Additionally, for the price the G400d carries, the Mercedes-Benz has specced the SUV with a lot of creature comforts that are essential for the Indian market. Features which come as an option for the international market are standard on the Indian spec G400d. Such as massaging front seats with 8 massage programs, three-zone automatic climate controls, heated and cooled driver and passenger front seats, the Burmester surround sound system and Mercedes Me Connect. Furthermore, for the first time, the G-Wagen offers Level 2 ADAS functionality, which includes active brake assist, active distance assist, and active lane keep assist, which aids in improving the driving functionality of the SUV on highways.

G400d Ride and Dynamics

Nothing fazes the suspension on the G400d, it eats up bad roads like no one's business

Tipping the scale at 2.5 tonnes, throw the G-Class around some corners, and it is quite a scary ordeal, but more on that later. Out on the open road, the SUV's boxy design makes it feel like you're driving a brick, but the overall ride is quite plush. The vehicle steers more precisely, absorbs mid-corner bumps better, and rides smoother than the older vehicle, making for a better all-round driving experience. You still get a bit of bump steer from the rear axle on rough, unsealed roads, but it stays firmly planted and controlled on sealed surfaces.

These 19-inch tyres might seem practical but don't match the looks of the G-Wagen

It tackles just about anything thrown its way without even breaking a sweat. No matter how bad the roads are, the G400d effortlessly glides over ruts and potholes. Moreover, you ride high, wide, and handsome in the G400d, towering over Range Rovers and lesser, car-based SUVs. However, it doesn't feel unwieldy, and the iconic turn signals atop the front fenders allow you to place the Mercedes on the road with great accuracy.

Haha, you planning a track day with the G400d? Best of luck!

The same, though, cannot be said when you show the G400d some twisty roads. There is quite a bit of body roll, which sometimes makes you ponder if the SUV will tip over. True, the steering doesn't have the honeyed accuracy of a Defender, but the on-centre feel is good, and the response is linear. Sure, the body rolls through corners, and there's a touch of movement from the live rear axle on uneven tarmac; this is a tall 4x4 with long-travel suspension, not a sports car.

G400d Verdict

The design might seem boxy, but apparently, everyone loves it!

The entire time I spent with the G400d, I was trying to justify the Rs 2.55 crore price tag it carries, and then it hit me. While it does cost Rs. 1 crore more than the G350d it replaces, it actually does have a lot more to offer, such as more power, more tech, better accessories and more, but all those things are pretty irrelevant. Why, you ask? While the G-Class might be the most badass way of making a style statement, there is more to it.

Nothing can match the road presence the G400d has to offer! That is very evident when driving the G-Wagen

As I mentioned at the start of the review, there are things most humans aspire for, and sometimes the price doesn't matter. Yes, you could stay in any hotel room or buy just an off-the-shelf watch that will show you time, but you aspire for luxury and exclusivity. And that is where the G 400d shines the brightest, while the Indian roads are littered with generic luxury SUVs; if you are someone who wishes to feel like the king of the road and have deep pockets to fulfil that desire, nothing does it better than the G-Wagen and that, in my opinion, justifies the substantial price tag it carries.