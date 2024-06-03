New Mercedes-Benz C 300 Petrol Launched At Rs 69 Lakh; C-Class, GLC Updated With More Features

Mercedes-Benz has updated the C-class sedan and GLC SUV for the 2024 model year. The most notable change is the addition of a new C 300 petrol variant to the C-class range, priced at Rs 69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new petrol variant replaces the C 300d diesel as the new range-topping variant of Mercedes’ sedan with the latter no longer on sale. New variant aside, the C-class and the GLC SUV benefit from additional kit across all variants with prices for the range starting at Rs 61.85 lakh and Rs 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.



Full prices are as follows:

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 200 Rs 61.85 lakh C 220d Rs 62.85 lakh C 300 Rs 69 lakh





2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC

GLC 300 4Matic Rs 75.90 lakh GLC 220d 4Matic Rs 76.90 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

Starting with the new variant, the C 300 petrol picks up where the C 300d left off. Offered in AMG Line spec, the C 300 gets a sportier body kit as well as sportier design elements within the cabin compared to the lower variants and also packing in some additional tech. The C 300 is also offered in an exclusive Patagonia Red paint finish from Mercedes’ Manufaktur series while all variants of the 2024 C-class can be had in a new Sodalite Blue paint finish.

New C 300 petrol replaces the C 300d diesel in the C-class line-up

The C 300 petrol is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The petrol mill develops 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque with the mild hybrid system offering an additional boost of up to 23 bhp and 205 Nm in certain driving scenarios. The engine also offers an overboost function bumping up power by 27 bhp for 30 seconds. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 9-speed automatic gearbox with 0-100 kmph dusted in a quick 6 seconds.



Coming to the tech, Mercedes has upgraded the entire C-class range with some new features. The lower-spec C 200 petrol and C 220d diesel now offer heated and ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras, six USB type-C fast charging ports, adaptive high beam assist and a digital key with a sharing function via the Mercedes ME App. The C 300 builds on this with features such as a Burmester 3D sound system, Mercedes’ Digital Lights headlamp tech, an augmented reality display for the navigation system, a key-less go package letting users open any vehicle door while having the key in the pocket, remote boot operation, and blind spot assist.



GLC now gets heated and ventilated front seats and 9 airbags

The updates to the GLC are less extensive with the SUV just receiving a couple of additional features. These include heated and ventilated front seats as standard and the addition of more airbags. The GLC SUV is now offered with 9 airbags with rear occupants now getting new side airbags for the outer seat passengers.