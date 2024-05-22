Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM 890 DukeNorton V4CRSuzuki V-Strom 800 DETriumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore

The AMG S 63 plug-in hybrid will initially be offered in the limited-run Edition 1 spec priced at Rs 3.8 crore.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Twin-turbo V8 PHEV develops 791 bhp 1430 Nm
  • Will initially be offered in Edition 1 guise priced at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom)
  • Offers an EV-only range of up to 33 km

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG S 63 E-Performance in India with prices starting from Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The launch marks the return of the high-performance S-class to the Indian market after a span of a few years. The AMG S-class was previously sold in the coupe body styles in India based on the older-gen S-class though those were since discontinued with the launch of the current-gen model which is offered solely as a four-door sedan globally.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech
 

Mercedes Benz S63 E Performace 6

AMG S-Class gets sharper looks with sportier bumpers, wheels and the Panamericana grille.

 

The AMG S-Class will initially be available in the limited-run Edition 1 spec priced at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). This will later make way for the standard model priced at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom).

 

Starting with the exterior, the AMG S-class features a more aggressive styling package with the AMG Panamericana grille, sharper bumpers, larger alloy wheels and a quad-tip exhaust at the rear. The Edition 1 models also pack in styling bits such as the AMG Night Package or blacked-out exterior trim, matte-black alloy wheels, red brake callipers and an Edition 1 branded car cover. Some of these bits are likely to be made available as options on the standard S 63.

 

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

 

Mercedes Benz S63 E Performace 11

Inside the cabin it is very much a Mercedes S-Class but gets sportier upholstery colours and trim.

 

Inside, you get all the bells and whistles from the regular S-class accentuated by sportier choice of colours and interior trim to go with the AMG badge on the boot. Updated design touches include AMG-specific software for the infotainment touchscreen, AMG Exclusive Nappa leather, AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre trim and AMG illuminated tread plates. Edition 1 models also feature model-specific branding on the centre console. 

Mercedes Benz S63 E Performace 12

Rear seats are similar to the standard S-class and are power adjustable.

 

As with all large Mercedes models, the 63 badging indicates that the car is powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 used by a variety of Mercedes-AMG models. Here, however, it is joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain – hence the E-Performance branding – that takes total power and torque up to strong 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm of peak torque. The S 63 E-Performance has a top-speed limited to 250 kmph and will sprint to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Owners can adjust the level of performance via seven drive modes.

 

Mercedes Benz S63 E Performace 18

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to dish out 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm.

 

The PHEV system features a 13.1 kWh battery pack that allows the car to be driven up to 33 km on electric power alone. The performance luxury sedan also gets AMG-specific adaptive air suspension that lower the car 10 mm at speeds in excess of 120 kmph. All-wheel drive with torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering are standard on the Edition 1.

 

The AMG S-class lacks any direct rivals in the Indian market with neither Audi or BMW offering performance-focused derivatives of the internal combustion A8 and 7-Series in the market.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG S 63# Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Facelifted Maybach GLS packs in more kit and gets minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore
  • The celebrity couple received the keys to their luxury car recently from Santosh Iyer, Managing Director and CEO - Mercedes-Benz India.
    Director Vishal Bhardwaj Buys The Mercedes-Benz GLE Luxury SUV Worth Over Rs 1 Crore
  • Combining two automotive realms – performance and luxury – in one ostentatious package, the S63 E-Performance can cause a raucous, yet can go over 30 kilometres without burning a drop of fuel.
    Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech
  • Design and styling updates and an extended list of features and equipment are aimed at further enhancing the appeal of the big Maybach SUV.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever
  • Makes 450 bhp and 600 Nm from its 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six
    Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version

Latest News

  • The new bespoke ‘Advanced Digitised Platform’ will be specific to China and will underpin the next generation of EVs in the B and C segments.
    Audi And SAIC Extend Partnership In China, To Develop Bespoke Platform For EVs
  • The exterior of the facelifted Carnival appears to be identical to the international model, save for the wheel design.
    New Kia Carnival Spotted Undisguised In India
  • The V8 engine in the supercar will produce 780 bhp and 730 Nm of torque and rev up to 10,000 rpm
    Lamborghini Huracan Successor Ditches V10 For Plug-In-Hybrid V8 Powertrain
  • New colour option is offered across all variants of the Thar SUV.
    Mahindra Thar Gets New Deep Forest Green Colour Option
  • The Mahindra Thar 5-door was spotted testing in near-production form ahead of its launch in a few months
    Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing In Near-Production Guise
  • Mini will race the camouflaged new-gen John Cooper Works (JCW) at the 24 Hours of Nurburgring on June 1, while a full reveal is scheduled for later in the year
    New Mini John Cooper Works To Be Showcased At 24 Hours of Nurburgring
  • Reise Moto is a relatively young tyre brand in India, but it is already looking to broaden its product portfolio with whitewall tyres for modern classic and vintage two-wheelers.
    Exclusive: Reise Moto Looking To Launch Whitewall Tyres In India This Year
  • Solely offered in seven-seat form, prices for the new variants range from Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select Launched; Gets Panoramic Sunroof, Push-Button Start/Stop
  • The AMG S 63 plug-in hybrid will initially be offered in the limited-run Edition 1 spec priced at Rs 3.8 crore.
    Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore
  • Facelifted Maybach GLS packs in more kit and gets minor cosmetic updates over the outgoing model.
    2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Launched In India At Rs 3.35 Crore

Popular Mercedes-AMG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved