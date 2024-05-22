Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Crore

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG S 63 E-Performance in India with prices starting from Rs 3.30 crore (ex-showroom). The launch marks the return of the high-performance S-class to the Indian market after a span of a few years. The AMG S-class was previously sold in the coupe body styles in India based on the older-gen S-class though those were since discontinued with the launch of the current-gen model which is offered solely as a four-door sedan globally.

Also read: Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech



AMG S-Class gets sharper looks with sportier bumpers, wheels and the Panamericana grille.

The AMG S-Class will initially be available in the limited-run Edition 1 spec priced at Rs 3.8 crore (ex-showroom). This will later make way for the standard model priced at Rs 3.3 crore (ex-showroom).

Starting with the exterior, the AMG S-class features a more aggressive styling package with the AMG Panamericana grille, sharper bumpers, larger alloy wheels and a quad-tip exhaust at the rear. The Edition 1 models also pack in styling bits such as the AMG Night Package or blacked-out exterior trim, matte-black alloy wheels, red brake callipers and an Edition 1 branded car cover. Some of these bits are likely to be made available as options on the standard S 63.

Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever

Inside the cabin it is very much a Mercedes S-Class but gets sportier upholstery colours and trim.

Inside, you get all the bells and whistles from the regular S-class accentuated by sportier choice of colours and interior trim to go with the AMG badge on the boot. Updated design touches include AMG-specific software for the infotainment touchscreen, AMG Exclusive Nappa leather, AMG steering wheel, carbon fibre trim and AMG illuminated tread plates. Edition 1 models also feature model-specific branding on the centre console.

Rear seats are similar to the standard S-class and are power adjustable.

As with all large Mercedes models, the 63 badging indicates that the car is powered by the familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 used by a variety of Mercedes-AMG models. Here, however, it is joined by a plug-in hybrid powertrain – hence the E-Performance branding – that takes total power and torque up to strong 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm of peak torque. The S 63 E-Performance has a top-speed limited to 250 kmph and will sprint to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Owners can adjust the level of performance via seven drive modes.

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 is paired with a plug-in hybrid powertrain to dish out 791 bhp and 1,430 Nm.

The PHEV system features a 13.1 kWh battery pack that allows the car to be driven up to 33 km on electric power alone. The performance luxury sedan also gets AMG-specific adaptive air suspension that lower the car 10 mm at speeds in excess of 120 kmph. All-wheel drive with torque vectoring and rear-wheel steering are standard on the Edition 1.

The AMG S-class lacks any direct rivals in the Indian market with neither Audi or BMW offering performance-focused derivatives of the internal combustion A8 and 7-Series in the market.