Mercedes-Benz EQA SUV To Be Launched In India On July 8

The EQA is Mercedes' smallest electric SUV on sale in global markets and is one of three new EVs launching in India in 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • EQA to take on the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1
  • On sale in global markets in four powertrain options
  • Offered in a range of front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrains in global markets

Mercedes-Benz is set to expand its EV portfolio in India with the launch of the EQA small electric SUV on July 8, 2024. Based on the GLA, the EQA is Mercedes’ smallest electric SUV in global markets sitting below the EQB - already on sale in India - in the carmaker’s line-up.

 

Also read: New Mercedes-Benz C 300 Petrol Launched At Rs 69 Lakh; C-Class, GLC Updated With More Features
 Mercedes EQA 1

Compared to the GLA, the EQA gets new headlamps, new tail lamps, updated bumpers and a closed-off grille.

 

As with the EQB, the EQA gets a distinctive fascia and rear end design as compared to its internal combustion sibling. Styling updates include sleeker headlamps flanking a closed-off grille, model-specific alloy wheels and tail lamps with a lightbar element. The bumpers too get EV-specific tweaks.


 Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet Now Gets A Faster 53 AMG Version
 

Open the doors and you are greeted by a familiar interior design shared with the GLA. This includes twin 10.25-inch displays atop the dashboard and turbine-style air-con vents with ambient lighting. The screens however run Mercedes-EQ-specific software.
 Mercedes EQA 2

EQA also gets model-specific alloy wheel designs.

 

Coming to the powertrains, the EQA is sold in global markets with four powertrain options - EQA 250, EQA 250+, EQA 300 4Matic and EQA 350 4Matic. The 250 and 250+ develop an identical 188 bhp and 385 Nm of torque. The EQA 300 ups this to 225 bhp and 390 Nm while the 350 develops 288 bhp and 520 Nm. All variants come with a 66.5 kWh battery pack offering a range of up to 560 km (WLTP) on a full charge depending on the variant.

 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG S63 E-Performance First Look: Sharpest S-Class Gains Hybrid Tech

 Mercedes EQA 3

Cabin design shared with the GLA.

 

Mercedes is yet to confirm which variant of the EQA will be launched in India. The carmaker could look to launch the SUV in India in its more powerful 4Matic variants though the 250 trims cannot be ruled out.


 Also Read: 2024 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 First Look: More Loaded Than Ever
 

The EQA will be a direct answer to the Volvo XC40 Recharge and BMW iX1, both of which are already on sale in India.

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQ# Mercedes EQA# Mercedes EQA electric crossover# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming SUVs# Electric Cars
