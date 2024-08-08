Mercedes-Benz CLE 300 Cabriolet, AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India

Mercedes-Benz launched two new cars in the Indian market today- the CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet (priced at Rs 1.10 crore, ex-showroom) and the new AMG GLC 43 Coupe (priced at Rs 1.105 crore, ex-showroom). This follows the launch of the all-electric EQA and the EQB in the Indian market in July and is in line with Mercedes-Benz's plan to launch several new products in the Indian market in 2024. While the previous generation AMG GLC 43 Coupe was offered on sale in the Indian market, the CLE Cabriolet is an all-new product that replaced the C-class Cabriolet in the global market.

CLE 300 4MATIC Cabriolet

The CLE 300 Cabriolet essentially replaced the C-class Cabriolet in the foreign market

The Mercedes-Benz CLE is a two-door car that is available in both coupe and convertible guises in the foreign market. Upon its debut, the CLE Cabriolet essentially replaced the C-class Cabriolet in the foreign market. Offered in a range of variants abroad, India gets the CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line, which can be had for Rs 1.10 crore (ex-showroom) here. Mercedes-Benz has also stated that customers will only be able to purchase the car online.



Visually, the CLE shares a few design elements with the C-class sedan, especially on the front end. It sports a ‘shark-nose’ design on the front end, similar to many other products from the company and comes with a low-slung hood that gives it a sporty appearance. The headlamps, while similar to the C-class, appear slightly larger and come with different DRL signatures. The CLE 300 Cabriolet rides on 19-inch AMG alloy wheels. Towards the rear, the car gets two separate tail lamp units that appear to be connected by a black sash-like element. The car's roof can be had in either a red or black shade.

The car gets a portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen inside

On the inside, the cabin layout is quite identical to that of the current C-class with a large portrait-style 11.9-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instruments display. It also gets ventilated AMG sports seats on the inside.



On the powertrain front, the CLE 300 Cabriolet is powered by a 2.0 litre, four-cylinder engine that churns out 252 bhp and around 400 Nm of peak torque. The car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph. The car gets AMG sports suspension along with the 4Matic all-wheel-drive system as standard.



AMG GLC 43 Coupe

The AMG GLC 43 Coupe gets several AMG-specific bits on the outside

The next launch from Mercedes-Benz is the latest iteration of the AMG GLC 43 Coupe. With the latest generation, the SUV gets an all-new design and more importantly, ditches the old V6 for a four-cylinder engine, similar to the AMG C 43 sedan that was launched in India last year.

Visually, the GLC 43 Coupe gets a range of AMG-specific styling cues such as its grille, larger air inlets, wheel arches painted in body colour, side sill panels and 20-inch alloy wheels. The SUV’s roofline starts sloping down from the B-pillar onwards and merges with a roof spoiler. The SUV gets a black rear bumper with a sportier rear diffuser and exhaust than its standard counterpart.

The coupe-SUV gets an all-black interior with red stitching

On the inside, the GLC 43 has a similar layout as the standard GLC, with a large 11.9-inch portrait-style infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instruments display, but features an all-black interior with red stitching and carbon fibre treatment on the dashboard. Another special feature is the AMG steering wheel.

A 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine now powers the AMG GLC 43 Coupe

On the powertrain front, the AMG GLC 43 Coupe dropped the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol mill in favour of a downsized 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit producing 415 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. The outgoing six-cylinder developed 382 bhp and 520 Nm. The unit comes equipped with mild hybrid tech that can offer an additional boost of 12.8 bhp under hard acceleration and is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.



