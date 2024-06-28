Upcoming CNG Car Launches In India: Swift S-CNG, Nexon-iCNG And More

With no relief from high fuel prices and tightening emission norms, CNG cars are slowly gaining traction in India. With increasing demand, the number of CNG offerings in the market has also seen an increase in recent times, with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai Motor India offering cars with factory-fit CNG kits in their portfolio. The number is expected to further increase in the coming months. Here are some factory-fitted CNG expected to be launched in India soon.

Tata Nexon iCNG

The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit

Tata Motors showcased the Nexon iCNG at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 earlier this year, hinting that its launch might not be too far away. When it goes on sale, the Nexon iCNG will be the fifth addition to Tata’s CNG lineup and the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit. Visually, the vehicle remains almost identical to its standard counterpart, although it sports iCNG badging. While Tata Motors hasn't revealed the exact technical specifications of the Nexon CNG, we expect the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine to make slightly lower peak power than the standard Nexon petrol.

Maruti Swift S-CNG

Maruti Suzuki will soon introduce the Swift S-CNG in India

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift was launched in May 2024, and is yet to receive a CNG derivative like its predecessor. The new version is expected to feature the same 1,197 cc, three-cylinder engine as the current model, but will be fitted with a CNG kit and is likely to churn out a lower power output. For reference, the current version makes 80.4 bhp @ 5700 rpm and 111.7 Nm of peak torque. Expect it to solely be offered with a manual gearbox. The previous version of the Swift CNG was quite successful in its class in the Indian market and the upcoming version is also expected to carry forward the same success.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire S-CNG

The fourth-generation Swift Dzire will also receive a CNG derivative

While the fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire is yet to be launched, the car will almost certainly be offered in CNG guise when it eventually goes on sale, similar to the outgoing model. The Dzire S-CNG will feature the same powertrain that will be offered in the Swift S-CNG. The Dzire has been spotted testing quite a few times and will receive a range of updates and a design in line with the current generation of the Swift. The latest iteration of the sedan is expected to be launched before the end of the year.

Hyundai Hy-CNG Duo Range

Hyundai will likely start offering a dual-cylinder set-up in the boot

Hyundai recently applied for trademarks for the Hy-CNG and Hy-CNG Duo hinting at a revamp of its CNG line-up under a new sub-brand. The Duo suffix additionally raises speculation the brand could follow Tata Motors in offering a more space-efficient dual-cylinder set-up. Hyundai’s current CNG lineup comprises the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the Exter though the company could look to offer the technology in other models such as the i20 and Venue going forward.