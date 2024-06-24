Hyundai Trademarks Hy-CNG, Hy-CNG Duo Names: Dual-Cylinder Tech Coming?

Hyundai has filed for new trademarks around its CNG range. The carmaker has applied for trademarks for the Hy-CNG and Hy-CNG Duo hinting at a revamp of its CNG line-up under a new sub-brand. The Duo suffix additionally raises speculation if the brand could follow Tata Motors in offering a dual-cylinder set-up in the boot.



Tata rolled out dual-cylinder technology for its CNG cars last year with the Altroz and Punch CNG. The Tiago and Tigor - the brand’s first CNG cars launched in 2022, were also updated with the tech in the same year. Compared to conventional CNG set-ups comprising a single massive 60-litre tank in the boot, Tata’s system employs two smaller 30-litre cylinders sitting under the boot floor thus freeing up useable space within the boot.





Depending on the packaging, the dual-cylinder technology could give Hyundai similar advantages. However, there is no official word from the brand on any such development.



Hyundai’s current CNG lineup comprises of the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and the Exter though the company could look to offer the powertrain option in other models going forward. All three models share the same 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.