Indraprastha Gas Hikes CNG Prices By Rs 1 In Delhi-NCR

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has hiked the price of CNG in Delhi and neighbouring areas by Rs 1 per kg. Price for the fuel in Delhi now sits at Rs 75.09 per kg - up from Rs 74.09. Meanwhile, the price of the fuel in neighbouring Ghaziabad and Greater Noida now sits at Rs 79.70 per kg. The hike in prices came into effect on the morning of June 22, 2024.



As per reports, the price of CNG in Gurugram and Haryana has not been affected. IGL supplies CNG to the national capital region as well as to cities in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.



The hike in prices is reportedly due to a reduction in the supply of domestic gas.



CNG has gained in popularity as an alternative to petrol and diesel among private vehicle owners for offering lower running costs. Mass market car manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Tata Motors have capatilised on this demand offering CNG-powered models in their portfolios. Maruti Suzuki has reported sales of over 1.8 million CNG vehicles in India to date while Tata Motors, which entered the CNG market space in 2022, revealed it had more than doubled its CNG vehicle sales in the last financial year from 41,000 units in FY2023 to 91,000 units in FY2024.