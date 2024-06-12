Login
Tata's CNG Car Sales More Than Doubled in FY24; Surpassed EV Sales

Tata reported a growth in demand for both CNGs and EVs though it was the former that reported the sharpest spike.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • CNG doubles share in total sales to 16 per cent in FY2024
  • CNG vehicle sales stood at around 91,000 units in FY2024
  • Tata reported EV sales of around 74,000 units

Tata Motors reported a sharp uptick in CNG vehicle sales in FY2024 with around 91,000 units sold in the financial year. This marked a sharp 120 per cent rise compared to FY2023 when the carmaker reported sales of around 41,000 units, Tata revealed during its Investor Day 2024. Tata launched its first CNG models, the Tiago and Tigor in late FY2022.

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Racer: Variants Explained
 

Tata CN Gs 2023 01 12 T03 42 32 754 Z

The Punch and Altroz iCNG were two of Tata's big CNG vehicle launches in FY2024

 

FY2023 saw the launch of the Altroz and Punch iCNG –  both featuring Tata’s new twin-cylinder technology using two smaller CNG cylinders under a raised boot floor in place of a single large cylinder. The Tiago and Tigor iCNG were also upgraded during the year with the twin-cylinder tech with the carmaker going on to launch AMT variants of the two small cars in Q4 FY2024 – a first in the market.

 

FY2024 also saw Tata’s CNG portfolio outsell its EV portfolio with the latter reporting sales of around 74,000 units. The carmaker’s EV portfolio reported a year-on-year gain of 48 per cent with around 50,000 units sold in the previous financial year. Tata had two notable EV launches during FY2024 – the first being the launch of the upgraded Nexon EV and the launch of the Punch EV on the company’s new dedicated EV platform. The Tiago EV was its best-selling all-electric model in FY2024 ahead of the larger Nexon EV.

 

Also read: Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
 

Tata Tigor i CNG AMT 17

Tiago and Tigor iCNGs were updated with twin-cylinder tech and got first-in-India factory AMT gearbox options.

 

Cumulatively, Tata said that CNG and EVs contributed about 29 per cent of the brand’s cumulative sales of over 5.73 lakh units reported in FY2024. This number was up from 17 per cent in the previous financial year. Individually EVs contribution to total sales grew from 9 per cent in FY2023 to 13 per cent in FY2024 while the share of CNG doubled from 8 per cent to 16 per cent. The share of petrol and diesel vehicles was down from 83 per cent in FY2023 to 71 per cent.

 

Also read: Tata Altroz Gains Two New Variants; XZ+OS Trim Upgraded
 

Image3 1000x600

Tata said the Tiago EV was its best-selling electric vehicle in FY2024.

 

Tata has confirmed it will be putting greater focus on its alternative powertrain strategy in the coming years with a host of new launches planned. The carmaker has confirmed the Nexon iCNG will join its CNG vehicle line-up this year while the EV family will grow with the addition of the much-anticipated Curvv and Harrier EVs in FY2025. These will be followed by the highly anticipated Sierra EV and the first model of the Avinya series of premium EVs in FY2026.

 

Also read: Tata Motors Outlines Investment Of Rs 43,000 Crore In FY2025, Majorly Allocated To JLR Revitalisation
 

Tata Harrier EV 2023 01 11 T13 51 02 046 Z

Tata has multiple electric vehicles in the pipeline including the Curvv, Harrier (pic), Sierra and the Avinya family.

 

Supporting this expansion of its EV family will be a rapid growth in public charging infrastructure with Tata saying it plans to operate over 1 lakh public charging stations and 1 lakh plus community charging stations across India by FY2030. The company currently has over 10,000 public charging stations and over 4,300 community charging stations across the country.

Tata Motors# Tata Electric Vehicles# TPEML# TMPV# Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles# Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited# Tata Passenger Cars# Tata iCNG# Tata EVs# Cars# Cover Story
