Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Option; Priced From Rs 8.50 Lakh
By Amaan Ahmed
2 mins read
Published on July 16, 2024
Highlights
- Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo launched in India, with prices ranging from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.38 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Exter Hy-CNG Duo has a certified fuel efficiency figure of 27.1 km per kg of CNG.
- Peak power drops by almost 14 bhp compared to petrol version; available with 5-speed manual only.
Expanding the range of powertrain choices for its most affordable SUV in the country, Hyundai has launched the Exter Hy-CNG Duo in India. Taking a leaf out of Tata Motors’ playbook, Hyundai, as the name suggests, has adopted a dual CNG cylinder layout for the Exter, and will offer the Hy-CNG Duo option on three variants – S (priced at Rs 8.50 lakh), SX (priced at Rs 9.23 lakh) and SX Knight (priced at Rs 9.38 lakh). This means the Exter Hy-CNG commands a premium of exactly Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol-only variants. Interestingly, Hyundai is also offering a single CNG cylinder option with the Exter as well, with the single-cylinder Exter S priced at Rs 8.43 lakh and Exter SX priced at Rs 9.16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Also Read: Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh
The factory-fitted dual-cylinder kit comes with a three-year warranty.
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Engine and gearbox
Peak power figures for the 1.2-litre bi-fuel ‘Kappa’ engine are rated at 67.7 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, denoting a drop of roughly 14 bhp and close to 20 Nm compared to the petrol Exter. However, unlike the standard petrol Exter – which is also available with an automated manual – the Hy-CNG versions will be offered with a 5-speed manual only.
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Fuel efficiency and tank capacity
The Exter Hy-CNG Duo’s twin CNG tanks have a capacity of 60 litres, and come with a three-year warranty. As for fuel economy, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency figure for the Exter Hy-CNG Duo is 27.1 km per kg of CNG. For perspective, the certified fuel efficiency figure for its chief rival, the Tata Punch i-CNG, is 26.9 km per kg.
Also Read: Hyundai Inster (Casper EV) Unveiled; Gets 49 kWh Battery, Up To 355 KM Range
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Boot space
The twin-cylinder arrangement should mean the Exter’s boot capacity hasn’t reduced by much, but Hyundai has not shared a figure for the Hy-CNG Duo variant. For perspective, the standard petrol Exter has a 391-litre boot.
Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo: Price comparison with Tata Punch i-CNG
At this price, the Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo starts notably higher than the Punch i-CNG, which is priced from Rs 7.23 lakh onwards. Towards the top, the Punch i-CNG is more expensive, with the top-spec Accomplished Dazzle S model priced at Rs 9.85 lakh, which is about Rs 47,000 more than the most expensive Exter Duo CNG, but also packs more features.
