Login

Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024

There are about five significant launches anticipated to occur in May 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Porsche Panamera is set to launch on May 4.
  • The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to see a launch in the second week of May.
  • Refreshed 2024 Force Gurkha is to be launched in the coming days.

The Indian automobile industry has been buzzing and has witnessed numerous new car launches in the first four months of 2024. In May 2024, there are a few significant launches anticipated in the coming weeks, including the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and the updated Force Gurkha. Here's a rundown of the upcoming cars and SUVs slated for release in May 2024, spanning various segments.

 

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

 

 

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the next-generation Swift in India. Bookings for the revamped hatchback have commenced today, May 1, requiring a booking deposit of Rs 11,000. The fourth-generation Swift maintains its recognisable silhouette, but will feature comprehensive styling upgrades. Under the hood, the Indian spec Swift is set to get the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that debuted overseas. The new Swift is likely to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched in the second week of May. 

 

Also Read: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

 

New Force Gurkha

 

 

The 2024 iteration of the Force Gurkha has recently debuted with both 3-door and 5-door guises. Scheduled for a first-week launch in May, bookings for the updated Gurkha have commenced with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The SUV gets a bunch of new creature comforts and cosmetic changes to the exterior. The 2024 Gurkha gets an updated 2.6-litre diesel engine generating 138 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Prices for the Mahindra Thar rival are anticipated to range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). We also recently got to experience the new Gurkha, and you can read the review here

 

Also Read: Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May

 

Tata Altroz Racer

 

 

The Tata Altroz Racer was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to hit the market sometime in May. It has a distinctive look owing to the dual-tone paint scheme, a revised grille, and contrasting interior accents. Equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, this variant is expected to come with a premium price tag compared to the outgoing Altroz model. 

 

Also Read: Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut

 

Tata Nexon iCNG

 

 

Following its preview at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Tata Nexon iCNG is poised to join the brand’s CNG range this month. While retaining the visuals of its petrol counterpart, the iCNG variant is expected to feature dual-cylinder technology similar to other Tata iCNG vehicles. Though specific technical details are yet to be confirmed, it's anticipated to offer reduced power output compared to the standard Nexon.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India

 

New Porsche Panamera

 

 

The new Porsche Panamera is set to launch in India on May 4; however, Porsche India listed the model on its website, along with its starting price, in November last year. The updated Panamera showcases an evolutionary design update over its predecessor and gets a few tweaks to its fascia. As for its powertrain, the base-level Panamera variants get an uprated 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed PDK. The engine belts out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, up by approximately 20 bhp and 50 Nm over the previous iteration. This translates into a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 272 kmph. Prices for the new Panamera start at Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom). 

# Upcoming Cars In India# Upcoming cars in May 2024# Upcoming cars# Porsche Panamera# New Force Gurkha# New Maruti Suzuki Swift# Tata Altroz Racer# Tata Nexon iCNG# Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 9,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.25 Lakh
₹ 16,237/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Nexon, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Tata Nexon
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 5,903 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 12.15 Lakh
₹ 27,212/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Ford EcoSport, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2017 Ford EcoSport
  • 73,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,783 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Honda Jazz
  • 37,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

The Yamaha electric motocross bike is getting ready to be launched in production form as recent patent filings reveal.
Yamaha Electric Motocross Bike Revealed In Patent Images
Royal Enfield sold a total of 81,870 units in April 2024, which is 12 per cent more than 73,136 units sold in April 2023.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: Royal Enfield Sees 12 Per Cent Overall Growth
TVS Motor Company sold a total of 383,615 units in April 2024, which is a 25 per cent increase on 308,224 units sold in April last year.
Two-Wheeler Sales April 2024: TVS Registers 35 Per Cent Overall Growth Year-on-Year
With the launch of the XUV 3XO, the facelifted subcompact SUV gets more features than its predecessor, but how does it stack up against its rivals in the Indian market? Let's find out.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Nexon, Sonet, Venue And Brezza: Features Comparison
In April 2024, MG Motor India sold 4,485 vehicles, and EV accounted for 34% of the company's total retail sales.
Auto Sales April 2024: MG India Sells 4,485 Units Last Month; EVs Account For 34% Of Total Retail
Toyota India registered a 32 per cent growth in sales over the same month last year when it sold 15,510 units
Toyota India Sold 20,494 Cars and SUVs in April 2024
The brand witnessed year-over-year growth of 9.5 per cent in its sales in April 2024 as compared to the corresponding period last year.
Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units
Royal Enfield has launched the updated Nirvik 2 adventure touring jacket, with prices starting at Rs. 17,950 and going up to Rs. 18,950. The new Nirvik 2 gets level-2 riding armour.
Royal Enfield Nirvik 2 Riding Jacket Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 17,950
The all-new Swift is set to be launched in India in the second week of May; to debut new Z-Series petrol engine.
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch
The Quintessenza concept is powered by a 150-kWh battery and a 580-kW electric powertrain.
Italdesign Unveils Quintessenza Concept Pickup Truck At 2024 Beijing Auto Show
The 2024 Force Gurkha will come with a lot of upgrades in the features department. These include – a 7-seater layout, a bigger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster among others.
2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door Cabin And Features Revealed In New Teaser
The latest teaser sheds more light on the exterior of the upcoming Gurkha SUV. Expect similar styling on both versions of the SUV.
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
In its home market, Suzuki uses the Escudo moniker for the Vitara compact SUV; names could be used for upcoming Maruti models.
Suzuki Escudo, Torqnado Names Trademarked In India
The new variants feature a 2.9-litre V6 twin-turbo engine mated to a 140 kW electric motor
New Porsche Panamera Gains Two PHEV Variants; Gets 25.9 kWh Battery, Over 90 Km Electric-Only Range
The Nexon iCNG will be the first turbo-petrol car to get a factory-fitted CNG kit
Tata Nexon iCNG Makes India Debut
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved