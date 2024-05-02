Upcoming Cars, SUVs To Be Launched In India In May 2024

The Indian automobile industry has been buzzing and has witnessed numerous new car launches in the first four months of 2024. In May 2024, there are a few significant launches anticipated in the coming weeks, including the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift and the updated Force Gurkha. Here's a rundown of the upcoming cars and SUVs slated for release in May 2024, spanning various segments.

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the next-generation Swift in India. Bookings for the revamped hatchback have commenced today, May 1, requiring a booking deposit of Rs 11,000. The fourth-generation Swift maintains its recognisable silhouette, but will feature comprehensive styling upgrades. Under the hood, the Indian spec Swift is set to get the new Z-Series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that debuted overseas. The new Swift is likely to be priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) when it is launched in the second week of May.

New Force Gurkha

The 2024 iteration of the Force Gurkha has recently debuted with both 3-door and 5-door guises. Scheduled for a first-week launch in May, bookings for the updated Gurkha have commenced with a token amount of Rs 25,000. The SUV gets a bunch of new creature comforts and cosmetic changes to the exterior. The 2024 Gurkha gets an updated 2.6-litre diesel engine generating 138 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Prices for the Mahindra Thar rival are anticipated to range between Rs 17 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). We also recently got to experience the new Gurkha, and you can read the review here.

Tata Altroz Racer

The Tata Altroz Racer was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and is expected to hit the market sometime in May. It has a distinctive look owing to the dual-tone paint scheme, a revised grille, and contrasting interior accents. Equipped with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, this variant is expected to come with a premium price tag compared to the outgoing Altroz model.

Tata Nexon iCNG

Following its preview at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Tata Nexon iCNG is poised to join the brand’s CNG range this month. While retaining the visuals of its petrol counterpart, the iCNG variant is expected to feature dual-cylinder technology similar to other Tata iCNG vehicles. Though specific technical details are yet to be confirmed, it's anticipated to offer reduced power output compared to the standard Nexon.

New Porsche Panamera

The new Porsche Panamera is set to launch in India on May 4; however, Porsche India listed the model on its website, along with its starting price, in November last year. The updated Panamera showcases an evolutionary design update over its predecessor and gets a few tweaks to its fascia. As for its powertrain, the base-level Panamera variants get an uprated 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine coupled with an 8-speed PDK. The engine belts out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, up by approximately 20 bhp and 50 Nm over the previous iteration. This translates into a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds and a top speed of 272 kmph. Prices for the new Panamera start at Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom).