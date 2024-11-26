Login
2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

The Amaze, now its second generation, will soon be replaced by the third-gen model, which has been spied sans camouflage for the first time.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Honda to launch third-gen Amaze on December 4
  • 2025 Honda Amaze to get a major design overhaul
  • Resembles the Honda City from the rear, particularly

The third-generation Honda Amaze has been spied undisguised ahead of its launch on December 4, 2024. This is the first time we get a fair glimpse of the exterior design of Honda's refreshed entry-level sedan. This follows the automaker recently sharing design sketches of the upcoming model. 

 

Also Read: Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4

 

2025 Honda Amaze Spied 1

From the rear, the new Amaze resembles a shrunken Honda City. 

 

The 2025 Honda Amaze borrows design cues heavily from its larger sibling, the Honda City. The rear design resembles the City, featuring similar LED taillights, a subtle integrated spoiler, and revised bumper pleats. At the front, the Amaze will sport a new fascia with LED projector headlamps, integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned grille, LED fog lamps, and a revamped bumper. The profile remains largely similar to the current model, apart from newly designed machined alloy wheels, which too appear to be similar to the Honda City.

 

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025

 

new honda amaze interior features styling sketches carandbike 1

The design sketches revealed by Honda previously. 

 

While the interior was not revealed in the spy shots, substantial upgrades are expected. Honda is likely to introduce a contemporary cabin with an updated infotainment system featuring a larger touchscreen and additional features. It remains uncertain whether Honda will offer the crowd-favourite electric sunroof with the new Amaze, although competitors like the 2025 Maruti Dzire tick the box with it. 

 

The 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine seen in the current model, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. A diesel variant is unlikely for the new generation.

 

The current Amaze is priced between Rs 7.63 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is anticipated to cost slightly more, with prices anticipated to range between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Upon launch, the Amaze will compete with subcompact sedans like the newly launched 2025 Maruti Dzire and other segment rivals in India.

 

