2025 Honda Amaze Spied Undisguised Ahead Of December 4 Launch

The third-generation Honda Amaze has been spied undisguised ahead of its launch on December 4, 2024. This is the first time we get a fair glimpse of the exterior design of Honda's refreshed entry-level sedan. This follows the automaker recently sharing design sketches of the upcoming model.

From the rear, the new Amaze resembles a shrunken Honda City.

The 2025 Honda Amaze borrows design cues heavily from its larger sibling, the Honda City. The rear design resembles the City, featuring similar LED taillights, a subtle integrated spoiler, and revised bumper pleats. At the front, the Amaze will sport a new fascia with LED projector headlamps, integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned grille, LED fog lamps, and a revamped bumper. The profile remains largely similar to the current model, apart from newly designed machined alloy wheels, which too appear to be similar to the Honda City.

The design sketches revealed by Honda previously.

While the interior was not revealed in the spy shots, substantial upgrades are expected. Honda is likely to introduce a contemporary cabin with an updated infotainment system featuring a larger touchscreen and additional features. It remains uncertain whether Honda will offer the crowd-favourite electric sunroof with the new Amaze, although competitors like the 2025 Maruti Dzire tick the box with it.

The 2025 Amaze is expected to retain the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine seen in the current model, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. A diesel variant is unlikely for the new generation.

The current Amaze is priced between Rs 7.63 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is anticipated to cost slightly more, with prices anticipated to range between Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Upon launch, the Amaze will compete with subcompact sedans like the newly launched 2025 Maruti Dzire and other segment rivals in India.

