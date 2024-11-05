Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4

The new, third-generation Honda Amaze subcompact sedan will be launched in India on December 4, 2024. The launch announcement comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the new-gen Dzire, which has been one of the key rivals of the Honda Amaze. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched on November 11. Honda has been one of the few brands that constantly keeps updating its products and considering the second-gen Amaze has been in the Indian market for around six years now, it is now the right time for the arrival of its successor.

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025

The first teaser sketch of the new Honda Amaze was recently released online, which gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the new sedan. The Amaze will continue with the signature visual traits of the Honda cars, however, we’ll get to see a sharper face with a new hexagonal grille with a new pattern. The headlamps look new and will employ a sleeker design along with a muscular-looking front bumper with large intakes.

The current-gen Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1695 mm in width, and 1495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,470 mm

At the moment, nothing much is known about the new Amaze, however, we expect more details will come out as we move closer to the launch. Changes like – new alloy wheels, new LED taillights and other visual updates can be expected. I would also expect the car to grow a bit in size while staying under the 4-metre mark with regards to the overall length. The current-gen Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1695 mm in width, and 1495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,470 mm.

Also Read: Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection

The interior of the 2025 Amaze is expected to be a significant upgrade on that of the current car. Honda is likely to overhaul the infotainment system, adding a large touchscreen along with other additional equipment. It remains to be seen if the Amaze will gain a sunroof, seeing as how the upcoming 2025 Dzire will be offered with an electric sunroof.

Under the hood, I expect to see the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as the current Amaze, with manual and automatic transmission options. Also, like the existing car, Honda might still not offer a diesel engine option.