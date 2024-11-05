Login
Third-Gen Honda Amaze India Launch On December 4

The new Honda Amaze will be the third-generation model. The second-gen Amaze was launched in 2018.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The third-gen Honda Amaze will be launched on December 4
  • The new Honda Amaze will arrive just a month after the launch of the Dzire
  • The Amaze is expected to come only with a petrol engine

The new, third-generation Honda Amaze subcompact sedan will be launched in India on December 4, 2024. The launch announcement comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki gears up to launch the new-gen Dzire, which has been one of the key rivals of the Honda Amaze. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire will be launched on November 11. Honda has been one of the few brands that constantly keeps updating its products and considering the second-gen Amaze has been in the Indian market for around six years now, it is now the right time for the arrival of its successor. 

 

Also Read: New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025

 

The first teaser sketch of the new Honda Amaze was recently released online, which gave us a glimpse of what to expect from the new sedan. The Amaze will continue with the signature visual traits of the Honda cars, however, we’ll get to see a sharper face with a new hexagonal grille with a new pattern. The headlamps look new and will employ a sleeker design along with a muscular-looking front bumper with large intakes.

 

Honda Amaze Facelift 2022 09 07 T07 32 43 695 Z

The current-gen Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1695 mm in width, and 1495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,470 mm

 

At the moment, nothing much is known about the new Amaze, however, we expect more details will come out as we move closer to the launch. Changes like – new alloy wheels, new LED taillights and other visual updates can be expected. I would also expect the car to grow a bit in size while staying under the 4-metre mark with regards to the overall length. The current-gen Amaze measures 3,995 mm in length, 1695 mm in width, and 1495 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,470 mm.

 

Also Read: Honda Amaze Bags Two Stars In 2024 Global NCAP Crash Tests; Given 0 Stars For Child Protection

 

The interior of the 2025 Amaze is expected to be a significant upgrade on that of the current car. Honda is likely to overhaul the infotainment system, adding a large touchscreen along with other additional equipment. It remains to be seen if the Amaze will gain a sunroof, seeing as how the upcoming 2025 Dzire will be offered with an electric sunroof.

 

Under the hood, I expect to see the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as the current Amaze, with manual and automatic transmission options. Also, like the existing car, Honda might still not offer a diesel engine option.

# Honda Amaze# New Honda Amaze# New Amaze Sedan# Honda Amaze Subcompact sedan# Amaze Subcompact Sedan# New Amaze Launch# New Amaze Price# Honda Cars India# Family# Upcoming Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
