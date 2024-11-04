New Honda Amaze Teased In First Official Sketch; Launch Likely Early In 2025

Competition in India’s subcompact sedan market is heating up once again, with Honda releasing the first official sketch of the new Amaze to coincide with the opening of order books for the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire. This is the first time we’re getting a glimpse of what the next generation of Honda’s most accessible sedan will look like, and while it’s key to remember this is an exaggerated design sketch, it does reveal some key design and styling details that will be present on the production car. The 2025 Amaze will replace the second-gen model, which has been on sale since 2018. The new Amaze is expected to be unveiled closer to the end of 2024, but will likely go on sale only early in 2025.

The sketch of the 2025 Honda Amaze provides a look at what the face of the third-gen sedan will be like. At a glance, it’s clear Honda wants to continue with its established family look, with the new Amaze’s front-end bearing more than a passing resemblance to the current Honda City. However, a closer look reveals its LED headlights bearing a four-point signature and integrated daytime running lights, much like the Honda Elevate compact SUV, and the large grille – sitting beneath a full-width silver garnish – wears chrome accents, as seen on the Elevate. The front bumper looks sharper than the one on the current Amaze as well.

The new Amaze is expected to move to the same platform as the Elevate compact SUV.

Details on the new Amaze are scarce at this point. However, it is expected to be based on the Global Small Car platform, which also underpins the Elevate. It remains to be seen if the change in platform will bring a notable change in the Amaze’s dimensions, with the second-gen model measuring 3,995 mm in length, with a 2,470 mm wheelbase.

The interior of the 2025 Amaze is expected to be a significant upgrade on that of the current car. Honda is likely to overhaul the infotainment system, adding a large touchscreen along with other additional equipment. It remains to be seen if the Amaze will gain a sunroof, seeing as how the upcoming 2025 Dzire will be offered with an electric sunroof.

In terms of powertrains, choices are likely to remain limited, as the 2025 Honda Amaze is not expected to be offered with a diesel engine. The third-gen sedan is also likely to continue with the same 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine as the current Amaze, with manual and automatic transmission options.

The second-gen Amaze currently starts at Rs 7.63 lakh and tops out at Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect prices for the 2025 Amaze to be in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh when it arrives early next year.