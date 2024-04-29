Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
Published on April 29, 2024
Highlights
- The 2024 Force Gurkha can be booked for a token of Rs. 25,000
- The new Gurkha will be launched in the first week of May
- The new Gurkha gets a more powerful engine with new features
Force Motors India today officially revealed the 2024 Force Gurkha 4x4 SUV. Slated to be launched in the first week of May, bookings for the new Gurkha have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. The latest update also marks the return of the 5-door version of the Gurkha along with the 3-door model after about 4 years. In fact, we recently got to experience the new Force Gurkha, and you can find our full review on car&bike. Both versions will go on sale together, and we expect them to be priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
The 2024 Force Gurkha gets updates both on the outside and well as inside, along with a bunch of new creature comforts and an updated engine. On the outside, you get a set of new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a pair of new electronically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors. The rest of the elements like the G-Wagen-inspired design, LED headlamps with the LED DRL ring, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel have been retained. Force also offers a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder.
Inside, the SUV now comes in both 4-seater (3-door) and 7-seater (5-door) options, with new seats wrapped in dual-tone upholstery. The updated dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include – multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders. The 7-seater model gets a bench seat with a foldable central armrest and roof-mounted AC vents, while the third row features two captain seats. The 4-seater model only gets 4 captain seats.
The 2024 Gurkha now features an updated 2.6-litre diesel engine that now makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, up from 90 bhp and 250 Nm. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4x4 system with front and rear locking differential. Instead of a manual shifter for the 4x4 system now you also get an electronic dial.
In India, the Gurkha mainly competes with the Mahindra Thar, which is also set to get a 5-door version this year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest Reviews
Related Articles
Trending Vehicles In India
- Home
- Reviews
- Car Reviews
- Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May