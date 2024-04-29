Login

Force Gurkha Bookings Open At Rs. 25,000; Launch In Early May

The 2024 Force Gurkha will be offered in both 3- & 5-door versions. Bookings opened for a token of Rs. 25,000 and the launch will happen in the first week of May 2024.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 29, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Force Gurkha can be booked for a token of Rs. 25,000
  • The new Gurkha will be launched in the first week of May
  • The new Gurkha gets a more powerful engine with new features

Force Motors India today officially revealed the 2024 Force Gurkha 4x4 SUV. Slated to be launched in the first week of May, bookings for the new Gurkha have opened for a token of Rs. 25,000. The latest update also marks the return of the 5-door version of the Gurkha along with the 3-door model after about 4 years. In fact, we recently got to experience the new Force Gurkha, and you can find our full review on car&bike. Both versions will go on sale together, and we expect them to be priced between Rs. 17 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: 2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?

 

 

The 2024 Force Gurkha gets updates both on the outside and well as inside, along with a bunch of new creature comforts and an updated engine. On the outside, you get a set of new 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a pair of new electronically adjustable Outside Rear-View Mirrors. The rest of the elements like the G-Wagen-inspired design, LED headlamps with the LED DRL ring, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel have been retained. Force also offers a heavy-duty roof rack, windshield brace, and tailgate ladder. 

 

 

Inside, the SUV now comes in both 4-seater (3-door) and 7-seater (5-door) options, with new seats wrapped in dual-tone upholstery. The updated dashboard features the new 9-inch touchscreen display along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include – multiple USB ports, individual armrests, and new cupholders. The 7-seater model gets a bench seat with a foldable central armrest and roof-mounted AC vents, while the third row features two captain seats. The 4-seater model only gets 4 captain seats. 

 

 

The 2024 Gurkha now features an updated 2.6-litre diesel engine that now makes 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, up from 90 bhp and 250 Nm. The oil burner is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox along with a proper 4x4 system with front and rear locking differential. Instead of a manual shifter for the 4x4 system now you also get an electronic dial. 

 

 

In India, the Gurkha mainly competes with the Mahindra Thar, which is also set to get a 5-door version this year. 

# Force Motors# Force Gurkha# New Gurkha SUV# SUV# Gurkha Launch# Upcoming SUVs# Upcoming Cars# New Cars# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.8
2021 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
  • 27,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 4.75 Lakh
₹ 10,638/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai i20 Active, New Delhi
8.1
2018 Hyundai i20 Active
  • 42,189 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.35 Lakh
₹ 11,982/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, New Delhi
8.0
2017 Maruti Suzuki Celerio
  • 38,983 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 3.85 Lakh
₹ 8,623/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Kia Seltos, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.3
2022 Kia Seltos
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 14.55 Lakh
₹ 30,770/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.3
2021 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 48,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.9 Lakh
₹ 19,933/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Honda WR-V
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 17,357/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Verna, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.9
2018 Hyundai Verna
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8 Lakh
₹ 17,917/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 18,502/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,070 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 22.5 Lakh
₹ 50,392/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Research More on Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha
6.1

Force Motors Gurkha

Starts at ₹ 13.59 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Gurkha Specifications
View Gurkha Features

Popular Force Motors Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Having ditched the XUV300 name, Mahindra’s subcompact SUV continues with two petrol engine options, as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine; available in a total of nine trims.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched At Rs 7.49 Lakh; Gets Level 2 ADAS, Dual-Zone Auto AC
The new automatic variant slots between the base and range-topping automatic variants.
Toyota Rumion G Automatic Launched At Rs 13 Lakh
Xiaomi took a little over a month to reach this production milestone.
Xiaomi Rolls Out 10,000th SU7 Electric Sedan
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra is all set to launch the refreshed XUV300, now rebranded as the XUV 3XO.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Today: Here's What To Expect From The Facelifted Subcompact SUV
The new Gen3 Evo will make its entry into Formula E next season and the upgrades promise faster acceleration times, charging and more
Formula E Reveals Gen3 Evo Race Car, Set To Debut In 2025
Reigning three-time world champion Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third consecutive victory at the Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto
MotoGP: Bagnaia Beats Marquez After Battle For The Win In Jerez
The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh
The NS400 will be the most powerful iteration of the Pulsar to date upon its launch on May 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Spied Ahead Of May 3 Launch
Pramac's Jorge Martin once again clinched the sprint victory in a heart-pounding race of attrition at Jerez
MotoGP: Jorge Martin Seizes Victory in Spanish Grand Prix Sprint Race
The 3XO is essentially the heavily revamped version of the XUV300, which will sport an all-new design and is expected to get a range of new features
Mahindra XUV 3XO Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
Official pictures of the upcoming Range Rover Electric have been revealed as the SUV undergoes testing in extreme cold and hot weather conditions in various parts of the world.
Range Rover Electric Previewed Ahead Of Debut; New Traction Control System To Enhance All-Terrain Capability
The 2024 Force Gurkha will come with a lot of upgrades in the features department. These include – a 7-seater layout, a bigger touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster among others.
2024 Force Gurkha 5-Door Cabin And Features Revealed In New Teaser
c&b icon
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved