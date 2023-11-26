New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on November 26, 2023
Highlights
- The base-level Porsche Panamera will cost Rs 1.68 crore before additional options in the Indian market.
- Gets a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.6-inch infotainment unit as standard.
- Has a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 272 kmph.
Porsche has now revealed the price for the base-level model of the new Panamera in India. As seen on Porsche’s website, the base Panamera, powered by a V6 engine, will be priced at Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom, India). The price can, however, go up depending on how the customer chooses to specc the car, and as a result of all the extra equipment opted. One can also expect the German brand to bring more variants of the sports sedan to India, with prices to be revealed in time.
The rear end now gets a full-width taillamp, similar to the all-electric Taycan sports sedan
On the cosmetic front, the new Panamera features an evolutionary design over its predecessor, with a similar silhouette and a revised fascia, with slightly tweaked headlamps and an additional air intake, positioned above the license plate holder. The rear now gets a full-width taillamp, similar to the all-electric Taycan sports sedan. On the inside, the car gets a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.6-inch infotainment unit as standard. Other standard equipment on the car includes matrix LED headlamps, a two-valve dual-chamber air suspension system, active speed assistant and park assist among others.
As stated earlier, the entry-level Panamera variants get an uprated 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, up by roughly 20 bhp and 50 Nm over the previous Panamera. This translates into a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds for the base Panamera and a top speed of 272 kmph. The car features a rear-wheel-drive configuration and is equipped with an 8-speed PDK transmission.
