Login

New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India

The base level Panamera will be powered by a 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 26, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The base-level Porsche Panamera will cost Rs 1.68 crore before additional options in the Indian market.
  • Gets a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.6-inch infotainment unit as standard.
  • Has a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds, with a top speed of 272 kmph.

Porsche has now revealed the price for the base-level model of the new Panamera in India. As seen on Porsche’s website, the base Panamera, powered by a V6 engine, will be priced at Rs 1.68 crore (ex-showroom, India). The price can, however, go up depending on how the customer chooses to specc the car, and as a result of all the extra equipment opted. One can also expect the German brand to bring more variants of the sports sedan to India, with prices to be revealed in time. 

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

The rear end now gets a full-width taillamp, similar to the all-electric Taycan sports sedan

 

On the cosmetic front, the new Panamera features an evolutionary design over its predecessor, with a similar silhouette and a revised fascia, with slightly tweaked headlamps and an additional air intake, positioned above the license plate holder. The rear now gets a full-width taillamp, similar to the all-electric Taycan sports sedan. On the inside, the car gets a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.6-inch infotainment unit as standard. Other standard equipment on the car includes matrix LED headlamps, a two-valve dual-chamber air suspension system, active speed assistant and park assist among others.

 

Also Read: Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge

The car gets a 10.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.6-inch infotainment unit as standard

 

As stated earlier, the entry-level Panamera variants get an uprated 2.9-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine that churns out 349 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, up by roughly 20 bhp and 50 Nm over the previous Panamera. This translates into a 0-100 kmph time of 5.1 seconds for the base Panamera and a top speed of 272 kmph. The car features a rear-wheel-drive configuration and is equipped with an 8-speed PDK transmission.

 

# Porsche# Porsche India# Porsche Panamera# Porsche Panamera India Price# sports sedan# petrol
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
24,110 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
Triumph Thruxton 400 Spotted Testing For The First Time
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10660 second ago

New spy shots reveal that Triumph is working on a new cafe racer based on the Speed 400 with a retro bubble fairing and this could be the Triumph Thruxton 400 in the works

Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
Skoda Launches Pay-to-Fuel Service Across Six European Countries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6892 second ago

It is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland

McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
McLaren F1 Extends Mercedes Engine Deal Till 2030
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-5660 second ago

McLaren extends its partnership with Mercedes in Formula 1 until 2030, spanning the forthcoming era of regulatory changes

MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
MotoGP Title Finale Sprint: Jorge Martin Secures Ninth Sprint Race Victory In Valencia
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Jorge Martin kept his title hopes alive with a signature sprint win to close points gap to Bagnaia to 14 points ahead of the final race of the season on Sunday

BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
BluSmart Completes 10 Million Emission-Free Rides in India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The company has traversed over 300 million clean kilometers that prevented over 23,000 tonnes of CO2 gas emissions

MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
MotoGP Title Finale Qualifying: Vinales On Pole In Valencia; Bagnaia Qualifies Second
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales, surged to an exceptional pole position, setting a new lap record at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo with an astonishing 1 minute 28.931 second lap

Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
Max Verstappen Claims Final Pole Of The Season Ahead Of Leclerc And Piastri; Hamilton Knocked Out In Q2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Abu Dhabi saw the three-time world champion claim his 12th pole position of the 2023 season in the final qualifying

TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Vietnam
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

This marks the company's second significant global expansion, the prior being its entry into the European market.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Crosses 1000 Unit Sales In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Since its inception in January 2023, the flagship EV has crossed 1000 units of sales in India.

Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
Made-in-India Nissan Magnite AMT launched in South Africa
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The AMT version is available in three variants there, namely Visia, Acenta, and Acenta Plus.

New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
New Porsche Panamera Turbo Sonderwunsch One-Off Wears Special Paint With Real Gold
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Unveiled alongside the latest generation of the sports sedan, the Panamera Sonderwunsch’s interior is still under wraps as it is yet to be finished.

New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Now in its third generation, the Panamera retains the design and shape of the outgoing model with evolutionary tweaks; adaptive air suspension among highlights.

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
2024 Porsche Panamera Interior Revealed; Global Debut On November 24
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.

Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
Lotus Cars To Enter India On November 9, 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 days ago

The company is expected to initially only make one model available with plans to offer the rest of its global line-up going forward.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Porsche Panamera Priced From Rs 1.68 Crore In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved