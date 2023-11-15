Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge

Porsche's Turbo lineup, renowned for its performance, is receiving added exclusivity to distinguish it from other models in the brand’s portfolio. Turbo variants will now come with a new "Turbonite" badge while the other models will continue to feature the updated version of Porsche's classic crest, first showcased some time back.

Also Read: Porsche Spruces Up Iconic Crest As Part Of Its 75th Anniversary Celebrations

For nearly five decades, Turbo models have held a significant status at Porsche, symbolising high performance. The Turbo lineup is set to showcase an exclusive version of the modernised crest, prominently featuring the new Turbonite colour tone instead of gold.

The designers crafted this metallic grey tone, extending its use to selected exterior and interior components. Porsche also mentioned that this marked differentiation will be introduced across all model series, with the new Panamera generation leading the way, scheduled for a world premiere on November 24, 2023.

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

The Turbonite metallic tone is composed by Porsche's colour and trim experts. Future Turbo models will feature Turbonite finishes on rear lettering, daylight opening (DLO), and the borders of side windows. Moreover, depending on the model series, details like inlays in front aprons, spokes, or aero blades in light alloy wheels may also showcase Turbonite paintwork.

Also Read: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With 729 BHP V8

On the inside, selected components, including trim strips, belt straps, and controls like the mode switch and air conditioning control panel, feature Turbonite. The extent of these details varies based on the model series. Porsche says that when combined with a black interior, Turbonite serves as a contrasting colour for seat yarn, door panel trims, instrument panels, and floor mats.