Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge

The designers at Porsche crafted this metallic grey tone, extending its use to selected exterior and interior components depending on the model.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

15-Nov-23 08:09 PM IST

Highlights

  • Turbo variants will now boast a new "Turbonite" badge.
  • The new Panamera generation will be the first to feature it.
  • The interior will also adopt Turbonite accents.

Porsche's Turbo lineup, renowned for its performance, is receiving added exclusivity to distinguish it from other models in the brand’s portfolio. Turbo variants will now come with a new "Turbonite" badge while the other models will continue to feature the updated version of Porsche's classic crest, first showcased some time back.

 

For nearly five decades, Turbo models have held a significant status at Porsche, symbolising high performance. The Turbo lineup is set to showcase an exclusive version of the modernised crest, prominently featuring the new Turbonite colour tone instead of gold.

 

 

The designers crafted this metallic grey tone, extending its use to selected exterior and interior components. Porsche also mentioned that this marked differentiation will be introduced across all model series, with the new Panamera generation leading the way, scheduled for a world premiere on November 24, 2023.

 

The Turbonite metallic tone is composed by Porsche's colour and trim experts. Future Turbo models will feature Turbonite finishes on rear lettering, daylight opening (DLO), and the borders of side windows. Moreover, depending on the model series, details like inlays in front aprons, spokes, or aero blades in light alloy wheels may also showcase Turbonite paintwork.

 

On the inside, selected components, including trim strips, belt straps, and controls like the mode switch and air conditioning control panel, feature Turbonite. The extent of these details varies based on the model series. Porsche says that when combined with a black interior, Turbonite serves as a contrasting colour for seat yarn, door panel trims, instrument panels, and floor mats.

 

