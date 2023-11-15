Porsche’s Turbo Lineup To Get An Exclusive Turbonite Badge
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
15-Nov-23 08:09 PM IST
Highlights
- Turbo variants will now boast a new "Turbonite" badge.
- The new Panamera generation will be the first to feature it.
- The interior will also adopt Turbonite accents.
Porsche's Turbo lineup, renowned for its performance, is receiving added exclusivity to distinguish it from other models in the brand’s portfolio. Turbo variants will now come with a new "Turbonite" badge while the other models will continue to feature the updated version of Porsche's classic crest, first showcased some time back.
Also Read: Porsche Spruces Up Iconic Crest As Part Of Its 75th Anniversary Celebrations
For nearly five decades, Turbo models have held a significant status at Porsche, symbolising high performance. The Turbo lineup is set to showcase an exclusive version of the modernised crest, prominently featuring the new Turbonite colour tone instead of gold.
The designers crafted this metallic grey tone, extending its use to selected exterior and interior components. Porsche also mentioned that this marked differentiation will be introduced across all model series, with the new Panamera generation leading the way, scheduled for a world premiere on November 24, 2023.
Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore
The Turbonite metallic tone is composed by Porsche's colour and trim experts. Future Turbo models will feature Turbonite finishes on rear lettering, daylight opening (DLO), and the borders of side windows. Moreover, depending on the model series, details like inlays in front aprons, spokes, or aero blades in light alloy wheels may also showcase Turbonite paintwork.
Also Read: 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With 729 BHP V8
On the inside, selected components, including trim strips, belt straps, and controls like the mode switch and air conditioning control panel, feature Turbonite. The extent of these details varies based on the model series. Porsche says that when combined with a black interior, Turbonite serves as a contrasting colour for seat yarn, door panel trims, instrument panels, and floor mats.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Porsche Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-2815 second ago
Only 500 units of the anniversary edition were produced, and they are all sold out.
-1277 second ago
The electric motorcycle was originally slated to go into production by mid-2020, before it was postponed indefinitely
38 minutes ago
The Ferrari 296 GTB wears a unique shade, namely Rosso Rubino Micallizzato.
1 hour ago
This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US
2 hours ago
The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car
6 hours ago
Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012
20 hours ago
Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.
1 day ago
This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.
1 day ago
The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30
1 day ago
The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.
2 months ago
It stands as Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model to date
The Porsche Vision Gran Turismo is not a production car and is limited to the gaming world, and the Spyder version too will be seen only in the virtual world.
The pre-production test mule has been spotted testing in Austria and the SUV is camouflaged with quite a bit of cladding and wraps.
1 year ago
Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently announced going "electric" with the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S, sharing the monochrome image on his Instagram handle.
Porsche has updated its models with a new version of infotainment system that comes with wireless Android Auto connectivity.