2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With 729 BHP V8

Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, marking a significant addition to its SUV lineup. This new model carries over design elements from the recent mid-cycle update for the Cayenne. It replaces the Turbo variant and is Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model till date, along with being the most powerful combustion engine Porsche till date. Retaining its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with enhanced technology that improves its electric range and performance.

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid achieves 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds

Under the hood is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 bhp. Alongside, an electric motor contributes an additional 174 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 729 bhp and an impressive peak torque of 950 Nm. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 295 kmph.

Also Read: Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

In terms of electric-only driving, the new model surpasses its predecessor. It now gets a larger 25.9 kWh battery, which gives it a pure-electric range of up to 82 km (claimed) in city conditions. Porsche says the inclusion of an 11 kW onboard charger has also reduced the charging time to less than two and a half hours, despite the increased battery capacity.

It stands as Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model to date

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe models feature distinct stylings cues, including larger air intakes, black air blades, and various design elements that reflect their range-topping status. It has standard HD-Matrix Design LED headlights as well. The interior also boasts notable features, including Race-Tex-covered aluminium inlays, a heated GT sports steering wheel, 18-way adjustable leather sports seats, and customisable drive modes.

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

As for the interior, it retains the features introduced in the 2023 upgraded model

Moreover, it retains the features introduced in the 2023 upgraded model. These include a new cockpit with an all-digital instrument cluster in a curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and an optional passenger display.

For those seeking an even sportier experience, the GT Package is available in the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

Furthermore, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with adaptive air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and options such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering. For those seeking an even sportier experience, the GT Package is available, and it offers a specially tuned chassis, distinct exterior details, and enhanced performance. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of 305 kmph.