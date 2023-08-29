Login

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With 729 BHP V8

It stands as Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model to date
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

29-Aug-23 04:30 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in standard and coupe versions
  • Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model to date
  • Goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds

Porsche has unveiled the 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid, marking a significant addition to its SUV lineup. This new model carries over design elements from the recent mid-cycle update for the Cayenne. It replaces the Turbo variant and is Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model till date, along with being the most powerful combustion engine Porsche till date. Retaining its plug-in hybrid powertrain, the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with enhanced technology that improves its electric range and performance.

 

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid achieves 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds

 

Under the hood is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 591 bhp. Alongside, an electric motor contributes an additional 174 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 729 bhp and an impressive peak torque of 950 Nm. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds and can reach a top speed of 295 kmph.

 

Also Read: Porsche's Iconic 911 to Remain Sole Combustion Engine Model as Brand Shifts Towards Electric Vehicles

 

In terms of electric-only driving, the new model surpasses its predecessor. It now gets a larger 25.9 kWh battery, which gives it a pure-electric range of up to 82 km (claimed) in city conditions. Porsche says the inclusion of an 11 kW onboard charger has also reduced the charging time to less than two and a half hours, despite the increased battery capacity.

 

It stands as Porsche's most powerful Cayenne model to date

 

The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid SUV and Coupe models feature distinct stylings cues, including larger air intakes, black air blades, and various design elements that reflect their range-topping status. It has standard HD-Matrix Design LED headlights as well. The interior also boasts notable features, including Race-Tex-covered aluminium inlays, a heated GT sports steering wheel, 18-way adjustable leather sports seats, and customisable drive modes.

 

Also Read: Porsche 911 S/T Launched At Rs 4.26 Crore

 

As for the interior, it retains the features introduced in the 2023 upgraded model

 

Moreover, it retains the features introduced in the 2023 upgraded model. These include a new cockpit with an all-digital instrument cluster in a curved and free-standing design with variable display options, a redesigned centre console and an optional passenger display.

 

For those seeking an even sportier experience, the GT Package is available in the new Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid 

 

Furthermore, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid comes with adaptive air suspension, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, and options such as Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and rear-axle steering. For those seeking an even sportier experience, the GT Package is available, and it offers a specially tuned chassis, distinct exterior details, and enhanced performance. The Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Coupe with GT Package accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and achieves a top speed of 305 kmph.

# 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid# Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid# Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid# Porsche Cayenne SUV# Turbo E-hybrid# Porsche new cars# Hybrid cars# Cayenne Turbo# Porsche Cars# 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid coupe

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Honda Amaze
8.5
0
10
2019 Honda Amaze
44,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Porsche Models

Porsche Boxster
Porsche Boxster

₹ 89.9 Lakh - 1.46 Crore

Porsche Panamera
Porsche Panamera

₹ 1.45 - 2.43 Crore

Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.36 Crore

Porsche Macan
Porsche Macan

₹ 83.21 Lakh

Porsche 911
Porsche 911

₹ 1.82 - 1.99 Crore

Porsche Cayman
Porsche Cayman

₹ 86 Lakh - 2.54 Crore

Porsche Taycan
Porsche Taycan

₹ 1.53 - 2.34 Crore

Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe

₹ 1.42 Crore

Porsche Taycan Turismo
Porsche Taycan Turismo

₹ 1.74 - 2.14 Crore

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Hero Karizma XMR 210
Hero Karizma XMR 210

₹ 1.5 - 2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 29, 2023

Royal Enfield New Bullet 350
Royal Enfield New Bullet 350

₹ 1.6 - 1.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 30, 2023

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Debuts With 729 BHP V8
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn