Porsche India Registers Highest Ever Sales With 914 Units Sold In 2023

Porsche India has reported its highest-ever annual sales, with 914 new vehicles sold in 2023. This marks a 17 per cent increase over the preceding year's sales of 779 units in 2022 and a substantial 64 per cent growth compared to CY2021. Among the sales highlights of Porsche in India last year were the record-breaking deliveries of the Taycan, with 113 units sold, and the continued popularity of the iconic 911, which saw 65 deliveries during the same period, maintaining its esteemed clientele.

Also Read: Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore

In the previous calendar year, Porsche inaugurated five new facilities across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai within five days, expanding its network to eight facilities. As part of its ongoing network expansion strategy, the company plans to open new showrooms in Pune and Hyderabad in the first half of 2024.

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

“2023 was another strong year for Porsche India, where sales of every model played a significant factor in our encouraging result. It sets a good benchmark for 2024, which will see several new products being launched as well as further expansion of our retail network as part of our unwavering dedication to providing the best possible customer experience,” said Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India.