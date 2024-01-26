Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on January 26, 2024
- Porsche has launched the Macan EV in India, priced at Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom).
- Pricing details for only the Macan EV Turbo released.
- The Macan EV is the second all-electric model in Porsche’s lineup.
Porsche has launched the all-new Macan EV in India at a price tag of Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). Globally available in two variants- Turbo and 4, the German brand has only released pricing details for the Turbo variant which will be sold in the country for now. The 4 variant will likely be introduced later by the company in India. The Macan EV is the second all-electric model in Porsche’s lineup and will be offered for sale alongside its ICE version for now.
Also Read: New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
The new Macan EV debuted yesterday, on January 25, with a radically different design from its ICE model. It gets newly designed DRLs, with slit-style design, that sit above the horizontal headlamp clusters and air intakes. The SUV also has a front trunk with a capacity of 84 litres. The Macan EV is also visibly longer than the traditional SUV, being 103 mm more elongated than the latter. On the inside, the car gets a similar interior layout as some of the other newer models in Porsche’s lineup, with two screens, one for the digital instrument cluster (12.6-inch) and another 10.9-inch screen for the central infotainment display.
The Macan EV gets two screens on the inside, with the option to add a third passenger-side screen
Based on the 800-volt PPE architecture, it is equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) as standard that delivers range figures of up to 613 km in the Macan 4 and up to 591 km in the Macan Turbo (WLTP cycle). Charging options include 11 kW AC charging and up to 270 kW DC fast charging; the latter enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 21 minutes.
Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range
The Macan EV Turbo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds
In terms of powertrains, the SUV gets a dual-motor setup on both variants. The Turbo variant churns out a peak power output of 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of peak torque, with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 260 kmph. The Macan 4 on the other hand, makes a peak output of 402 bhp with a peak torque output of 650 Nm. The Macan 4 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 220 kmph.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14726 second ago
Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season
10 hours ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
11 hours ago
The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.
11 hours ago
During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.
13 hours ago
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.
14 hours ago
The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.
15 hours ago
Harley-Davidson revealed the 2024 editions of the Road Glide and the Street Glide bagger motorcycles. Both models get decent for the new model year which include an updated Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine.
15 hours ago
Ahead of its formal launch, the reborn E-Luna is already listed for sale on e-commerce websites.
15 hours ago
On occasion of 25th anniversary of the Custom Vehicles Operations department of Harley-Davidson, the American manufacturer launched two new CVO models of the Pan America 1250 and the Road Glide ST.
16 hours ago
Kia has already registered the name Clavis in India, which hints at the possibility of the SUV coming to India.
10 hours ago
It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV
11 days ago
Total deliveries were up 12 per cent year-over-year to 9.24 million units
12 days ago
The combined sales of the Volkswagen brands in India – Skoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini – witnessed a YoY growth of 4 per cent in the domestic market.
22 days ago
The test mule of the upcoming high-performance Taycan variant was 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S around the track.
1 month ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network