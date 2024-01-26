Login

Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore

The German brand has only released pricing details for its more potent Turbo variant, with the 4 likely to come at a later date
By Sidharth Nambiar

2 mins read

Published on January 26, 2024

  • Porsche has launched the Macan EV in India, priced at Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom).
  • Pricing details for only the Macan EV Turbo released.
  • The Macan EV is the second all-electric model in Porsche’s lineup.

Porsche has launched the all-new Macan EV in India at a price tag of Rs 1.65 crore (ex-showroom). Globally available in two variants- Turbo and 4, the German brand has only released pricing details for the Turbo variant which will be sold in the country for now. The 4 variant will likely be introduced later by the company in India. The Macan EV is the second all-electric model in Porsche’s lineup and will be offered for sale alongside its ICE version for now.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range

 

The new Macan EV debuted yesterday, on January 25, with a radically different design from its ICE model. It gets newly designed DRLs, with slit-style design, that sit above the horizontal headlamp clusters and air intakes. The SUV also has a front trunk with a capacity of 84 litres. The Macan EV is also visibly longer than the traditional SUV, being 103 mm more elongated than the latter. On the inside, the car gets a similar interior layout as some of the other newer models in Porsche’s lineup, with two screens, one for the digital instrument cluster (12.6-inch) and another 10.9-inch screen for the central infotainment display.

The Macan EV gets two screens on the inside, with the option to add a third passenger-side screen

 

Based on the 800-volt PPE architecture, it is equipped with a 100-kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) as standard that delivers range figures of up to 613 km in the Macan 4 and up to 591 km in the Macan Turbo (WLTP cycle). Charging options include 11 kW AC charging and up to 270 kW DC fast charging; the latter enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 21 minutes.

 

Also Read: New Porsche Panamera Debuts In China; Turbo PHEV Packs 670 BHP V8 And 90 KM Electric-Only Range

The Macan EV Turbo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds

 

In terms of powertrains, the SUV gets a dual-motor setup on both variants. The Turbo variant churns out a peak power output of 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of peak torque, with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 260 kmph. The Macan 4 on the other hand, makes a peak output of 402 bhp with a peak torque output of 650 Nm. The Macan 4 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 220 kmph.

 

