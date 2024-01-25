New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range

Porsche has expanded its global EV lineup with the debut of the all-electric version of the Macan SUV in Singapore. The second all-electric model in the German brand’s lineup, the new Macan EV’s design is radically different from its ICE counterpart, with some bits resembling the Taycan, the other fully electric model from the brand. The Macan EV will be offered in two variants- Turbo and 4. Porsche’s next reveal will be the updated Taycan in March 2024, followed by the all-new 718 (likely to be all-electric) and the all-electric Cayenne likely to be unveiled before the end of the year.

Pictured: Porsche Macan Turbo (Left), Porsche Macan 4 (Right)

On the cosmetic front, the Macan EV gets newly designed DRLs, with slit-style design. Beneath the DRLs sit the horizontal headlamp clusters and air intakes. The SUV also gets a front trunk with a capacity of 84 litres. The Macan EV Turbo has the sportier design of the bunch with add-ons like a front lip spoiler. The Macan EV is also visibly longer than the traditional SUV, being 103 mm more elongated than the latter.

The EV also features a more ‘flowing’ roofline than the ICE model, which likely comes as a result of the brand’s engineers trying to achieve a lower drag coefficient for the vehicle. Towards the rear, it gets a horizontal brake light incorporated on a black sash-like element that runs throughout the entire section, that sits below an active rear spoiler.

The Macan EV gets two screens on the inside, with the option to add a third passenger-side screen

On the inside, the car gets a similar interior layout as some of the other newer models in Porsche’s lineup, with two screens, one for the digital instrument cluster (12.6-inch) and another 10.9-inch screen for the central infotainment display with smartphone connectivity and access to third-party apps. Customers can also equip the car with a third passenger-side screen of the same size as the infotainment screen. Beneath the central infotainment system, sit the AC vents, and the physical buttons for the climate control. One of the most interesting features though, is the optional head-up display with augmented reality tech, which corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display.

The SUV gets head-up display with augmented reality as an option, which corresponds to the size of an 87-inch display

The Macan EV comes with Porsche Active Aerodynamics as standard and is equipped with an adaptive rear spoiler, active cooling flaps on the front air intakes and flexible covers on the fully sealed underbody. It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, which is only 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV.

Based on the 800-volt PPE architecture, it is equipped with a 100 kWh battery pack (95 kWh usable) as standard that delivers range figures of up to 613 km in the Macan 4 and up to 591 km in the more potent Macan Turbo (WLTP cycle). Charging options include 11 kW AC charging and up to 270 kW DC fast charging; the latter enabling a 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 21 minutes.

The Turbo variant comes equipped with air suspension and features Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM). The setup can also be combined with steel-spring suspension as an option. The SUV also gets rear axle steering as an option which enables a maximum steering angle of five degrees. Additionally, the Macan EV comes with all-wheel drive as standard and has features such as Porsche Traction Management (ePTM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus).

The Macan EV Turbo can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds

In terms of powertrains, the SUV gets a dual-motor setup on both variants. The Turbo variant churns out a peak power output of 630 bhp and 1,130 Nm of peak torque, with a 0 to 100 kmph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 260 kmph. The Macan 4 on the other hand, makes a peak output of 402 bhp with a peak torque output of 650 Nm. The Macan 4 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 220 kmph.

While the company hasn't said anything about an India launch as of now, it is likely that the EV will make it to our shores later this year.