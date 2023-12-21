Volkswagen To Shorten New Car Development Time To 3 Years
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on December 21, 2023
- Volkswagen new car development time to be reduced to 36 months from 50 months
- Carmaker to also reduce number of test cars used for technical development
- Will also undertake other measures to reduce costs and increase revenue
Volkswagen recently revealed a new three-year plan aimed at growing the brand’s sustainability through a myriad of measures to increase revenue and reduce costs. The company revealed that its new “Accelerate Forward/ Road to 6.5” program targeted achieving 6.5 per cent sustainability by 2026 with one of these measures being speeding up the turnaround times for new model development.
Also read: Volkswagen AG, Audi, Porsche and Scout To Adopt Tesla’s NACS Ports From 2025
VW has said that under its new three-year plan it plans to bring down the development period of new Volkswagen cars from the current 50 months (a little over 4 years) to 36 months (3 years). The company said that the faster turnaround times of new cars would not affect quality or safety and would help reduce development costs by up to 1 billion euros by end-2028. The company also said that it would half the number of test cars used for technical development reducing costs by as much as 400 million euros per year. The company said that this was possible as “digitalisation and technological advances enable more testing to be carried out on test rigs.”
Also Read: Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV
Other measures put in place on the product and aftersales side of its business included streamlining its procurement services, enhancing the brand’s after-sales business and production optimisation at its plants.
The company said that these measures would come into place from 2024.
“With its current and future car models, the Volkswagen brand is on track with executing on this strategy. We will now strengthen our economic foundation to support our success in years to come. This will boost our efforts to make VW the world’s leading volume brand. In recent weeks we’ve made good progress in detailing the most comprehensive program the brand has ever launched. The precise contributions for all the action areas have been defined, the measures have been agreed and are already being implemented. Our efforts will in part start to bear fruit as early as 2024. This is crucial if we are to withstand the increasingly tough competition in extremely challenging market conditions,” said Thomas Schäfer, CEO, Volkswagen Passenger Cars.
Also read: Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Aside from product-related measures, the company also announced administrative measures to control costs including selective job cuts and offering partial retirement to employees born in or before 1967.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 35,249 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 65,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
Popular Volkswagen Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14667 second ago
The automaker aims to gradually increase the system's freeway availability to 130 kmph by the decade's end
-12279 second ago
Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy
-7623 second ago
Gebrüder Weiss, a transport and logistics firm set a new record for EVs with its electric truck called Terren reaching a height of 21,325 feet above sea level
11 hours ago
Both Harrier and Safari have become two of the first models to receive a 5-star rating from BNCAP. The SUVs were tested for Frontal, Side, and Pole Side Impact protection.
13 hours ago
With the calendar year coming to an end we look back at some of the important launches of 2023
14 hours ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
15 hours ago
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is priced at Rs 2.96 crore (ex-showroom) and is available in India as a CBU import.
19 hours ago
The joint effort anticipates a significant rise in EV deliveries in Taiwan with a surge from nearly 20 per cent to 40 percent of all trips by the close of 2025.
20 hours ago
Deliveries for the updated Sonet are scheduled to commence in January 2024, with diesel manual variants reaching customers a month later, in February 2024.
21 hours ago
Land Rover has also revealed the price for the plug-in hybrid version for the Indian market that retails at Rs. 2.11 crore (ex-showroom)
14 hours ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
4 days ago
The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models
4 days ago
The EV comes with a range of safety features as standard such as Driver Attention Monitor and Driver Alert System, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
8 days ago
The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.
22 days ago
The new platform will largely use local components and has been dubbed the ‘A Main Platform’ with the first electric vehicle set to roll out in 2026, specifically for the Chinese market.