Volkswagen Teases The ID. 2all: An Affordable Electric SUV

Volkswagen has unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming ID. 2all, an affordable electric crossover slated to join the family of VW's compact electric vehicles.

The ID. 2all is set to be VW's smallest electric SUV, positioned below the ID.4 and ID.5 models. Described as "spacious like a Golf and affordable like a Polo," the ID. 2all is poised to redefine standards, as highlighted by Thomas Shafer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

The concept revealed earlier in March, showcases a forward-thinking approach, boasting a range of 450 km (279 miles) and a price tag starting under $27K (₹22.5 lakhs). The design, drawing inspiration from iconic VW models like the Beetle and Golf, incorporates modern elements to deliver a unique exterior aesthetic.

Anticipation surrounds the ID. 2all's interior, spotlighting a 12.9-inch touchscreen with a new menu structure and a multifunction steering wheel.

Scheduled for launch in 2026, the ID. 2all will be part of Volkswagen's grand plan to introduce ten new EV models. The teaser image, shared by Stepan Rehak, spokesperson for Design at VW Passenger Cars, showcases a sleek profile with distinctive design elements, hinting at a new era for affordable electric SUVs.