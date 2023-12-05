Login

VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant

The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 5, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Deep Black Pearl colour is available only on the Topline variant
  • The new colour is priced at a premium between Rs. 25,000-32,000
  • There are no mechanical changes to the Virtus and Taigun

Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus and Taigun GT Line variants in a new Deep Black Pearl colour scheme that is now available on the 1.0-litre engine option as well. The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre trims on either offer. With the availability increased, the new Deep Black Pearl shade is now available with a lower starting price, albeit only on the Topline variants of the VW twins. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
 

The new Deep Black Pearl on the Volkswagen Virtus is available at a premium of Rs. 32,000 over the standard Topline variant. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun in the Deep Black Pearl shade is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000. If you are interested in the colour but without the more powerful engine, the new option will help you save about Rs. 2.2 lakh. 

The Volkswagen Taigun in the Deep Black Pearl shade is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000

 

Both Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Topline are loaded on the feature front and come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also an 8-inch digital console, single-pane electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, and an illuminated footwell. Both offerings come with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers with seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse camera with parking sensors and more. 

 

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option on the Virtus and Taigun remains the same. It develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5 turbo petrol gets a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG instead and packs 148 bhp and 250 Nm. 

 

Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven
 

The Volkswagen Virtus takes on a number of sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. The Taigun is active in an equally competitive segment with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

# Volkswagen Taigun# Volkswagen Virtus# Virtus and Taigun# Volkswagen India# Taigun Deep Black Pearl# Virtus Deep Black Pearl# Sedan# midsize sedan# compact SUV# SUV# midsize SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
₹ 31,355/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 67,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2014 Honda City
  • 56,662 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun
8.5
0
10

Volkswagen Taigun

Starts at ₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Taigun Specifications
View Taigun Features

Popular Volkswagen Models

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun

₹ 11.62 - 19.46 Lakh

Volkswagen Virtus
Volkswagen Virtus

₹ 11.48 - 18.76 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan

₹ 35.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 6, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14005 second ago

Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.

Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9225 second ago

The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.

Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled
Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3691 second ago

Powered by a 292cc motor, it will be sold in China and exported to European markets

MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-814 second ago

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
Shah Rukh Khan Takes Delivery of 1100th All-Electric Hyundai Ioniq 5
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.

New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
New-Generation Renault Duster - Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV

JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
JLR India Announces Annual Holiday Service Camp From December 4-9
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more

Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved