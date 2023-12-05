VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant

Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus and Taigun GT Line variants in a new Deep Black Pearl colour scheme that is now available on the 1.0-litre engine option as well. The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre trims on either offer. With the availability increased, the new Deep Black Pearl shade is now available with a lower starting price, albeit only on the Topline variants of the VW twins.

The new Deep Black Pearl on the Volkswagen Virtus is available at a premium of Rs. 32,000 over the standard Topline variant. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun in the Deep Black Pearl shade is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000. If you are interested in the colour but without the more powerful engine, the new option will help you save about Rs. 2.2 lakh.

Both Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Topline are loaded on the feature front and come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also an 8-inch digital console, single-pane electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, and an illuminated footwell. Both offerings come with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers with seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse camera with parking sensors and more.

The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option on the Virtus and Taigun remains the same. It develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5 turbo petrol gets a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG instead and packs 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

The Volkswagen Virtus takes on a number of sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. The Taigun is active in an equally competitive segment with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.