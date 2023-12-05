VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 5, 2023
Highlights
- The new Deep Black Pearl colour is available only on the Topline variant
- The new colour is priced at a premium between Rs. 25,000-32,000
- There are no mechanical changes to the Virtus and Taigun
Volkswagen has introduced the Virtus and Taigun GT Line variants in a new Deep Black Pearl colour scheme that is now available on the 1.0-litre engine option as well. The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre trims on either offer. With the availability increased, the new Deep Black Pearl shade is now available with a lower starting price, albeit only on the Topline variants of the VW twins.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Sound Edition Launched; Rs 30,000 Premium Over Topline Variants
The new Deep Black Pearl on the Volkswagen Virtus is available at a premium of Rs. 32,000 over the standard Topline variant. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun in the Deep Black Pearl shade is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000. If you are interested in the colour but without the more powerful engine, the new option will help you save about Rs. 2.2 lakh.
The Volkswagen Taigun in the Deep Black Pearl shade is priced at a premium of Rs. 25,000
Both Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun Topline are loaded on the feature front and come with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There's also an 8-inch digital console, single-pane electric sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, cruise control, and an illuminated footwell. Both offerings come with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all passengers with seatbelt reminders, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse camera with parking sensors and more.
The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine option on the Virtus and Taigun remains the same. It develops 113 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter. The 1.5 turbo petrol gets a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG instead and packs 148 bhp and 250 Nm.
Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus Review: 1.0 TSI And 1.5 TSI Automatics Driven
The Volkswagen Virtus takes on a number of sedans, including the Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ciaz. The Taigun is active in an equally competitive segment with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 56,662 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular Volkswagen Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14005 second ago
Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.
-9225 second ago
The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.
-3691 second ago
Powered by a 292cc motor, it will be sold in China and exported to European markets
-814 second ago
MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate
16 hours ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
17 hours ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
18 hours ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
20 hours ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
22 hours ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
1 day ago
The third-generation Renault Duster has been revealed globally and here's a quick look at what's new on the SUV
2 days ago
JLR India to conduct annual holiday service camp from December 4th-9th at all authorised retailers, offering vehicle check-ups, exclusive offers and more
4 days ago
The Kia Seltos will now be more affordable starting from the HTX variants onwards but these variants also miss out on a crucial feature.