Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

The Tata Nexon ICE has scored a five-star safety rating for adult and child occupant protection under the Bharat NCAP (BNCAP) crash test. The Nexon EV had been tested earlier and had also received a five-star rating by the same safety watchdog. This announcement comes alongside the news of the Tata Curvv receiving a five-star rating for both the EV and its ICE version. This rating is applicable for all variants of the Nexon ICE in India.

The Nexon ICE scored 14.64/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test

The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety, with the car scoring 14.64/16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, and 14.76/16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The test report noted that protection for the driver and front passenger ranges from good to adequate in the frontal offset test.

The Nexon’s standard features include six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS

On the child protection safety front, the vehicle managed a score of 43.83/49 points. The report further states that it secured 22.83/24 points for the safety provided to the child test dummies in the crash tests, 12 points for the performance of the child restraint systems, losing out only on the vehicle assessment test score, with 9 points out of 13.

On the safety front, the Nexon’s standard features include six airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, reverse parking sensors, hill hold control, three-point seat belts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat mounts.



