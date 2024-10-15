Tata Curvv ICE, Curvv EV Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Tata Motors’ stellar run in the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) crash tests continues – in the latest round of results, the Tata Curvv has been awarded five stars for adult and child occupant protection. The Curvv, which was first introduced in all-electric form in August, has become the latest Tata passenger vehicle after the Harrier, Safari, Punch EV, Nexon EV and the combustion engine Nexon, to bag a five-star rating from the testing agency. Both the combustion engine as well as the all-electric Curvv were subjected to the crash tests, with both notching up impressive scores all-round to secure five stars.

Tata Curvv ICE Bharat NCAP crash test rating and scores

The internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the Curvv received five stars with a score of 29.50 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection. Bharat NCAP tested the Accomplished Plus A diesel-manual variant of the coupe-SUV. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it scored 14.65 points out of 16, and 14.85 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The test report noted protection for the driver and front passenger to range from good to adequate in the frontal offset test, with only protection for the driver’s left shin deemed ‘marginal’.

On the child occupant protection front, the Curvv ICE scored 43.66 points out of 49. The child restraint systems for both the 18-month-old as well as the 3-year-old child dummies were installed rearward-facing in the rear seats. In the tests, the dynamic score for child protection was 22.66 points out of 24, and the vehicle assessment score was 9 points out of 13, with a full 12 out of 12 points given for the child restraint installation. The rating and scores are applicable to all variants of the Curvv ICE.

Tata Curvv EV Bharat NCAP crash test rating and scores

While both versions received five stars, the Curvv EV outdid the Curvv ICE on the final scores. The Curvv EV notched up a marginally higher 30.81 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection. Bharat NCAP tested the Empowered Plus A 55 kWh variant of the coupe-SUV. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, it scored 15.66 points out of 16, and 15.15 points out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The test report noted protection for the driver and front passenger to be good, with only protection for the shins deemed adequate.

The Curvv EV also secured 44.83 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. The child restraint systems for both the 18-month-old as well as the 3-year-old child dummies were installed rearward-facing in the rear seats. Notably, the dynamic score for the 18-month-old dummy was a full 12 points, which resulted in an overall dynamic score of 23.83 points out of 24. Just like the Curvv ICE, the vehicle assessment score was 9 points out of 13, with a full 12 out of 12 points given for the child restraint installation. The rating and scores are applicable to all variants of the Curvv ICE.

Tata Curvv: Standard safety features and prices

As standard, both the Curvv ICE as well as the Curvv EV are equipped with six airbags and electronic stability control, along with ABS, hill hold control, three-point seat belts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat mounts.



Introductory prices for the Curvv ICE range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, and Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).