Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24

EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

Published on January 2, 2024

  • Tata Motors sold 2,34,981 units in Q3 FY24.
  • Registered a year-over-year increase of 3 per cent in Q3 FY24.
  • The brand sold 43,675 passenger vehicles in December 2023.

Tata Motors has reported its sales data for Q3 FY24 (October to December 2023). The company sold 2,34,981 vehicles during this period, a marginal year-over-year increase of 3 per cent over Q3 FY23 (October 2022 to December 2022), when it sold 2,29,610 units. The company’s overall passenger vehicle sales grew by 5 per cent in FY24 Q3, while EV sales (international sales included) grew by 21 per cent, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units.

 

Tata's overall passenger vehicle sales grew by 5 per cent in FY24 Q3

 

In December 2023, the brand sold 43,675 passenger vehicles in total, reporting an increase of 9 per cent over the same month in 2022. The numbers were however far lower than November 2023, when it sold 74,172 units, representing a month-over-month decrease of 41 per cent. The company’s EV sales in particular, stood at 5,006 units in December , up from 3868 units in December 2022, registering a year-over-year increase of 29 per cent. 

 

In terms of commercial vehicle sales, the company, in total sold 96,526 units in Q3 FY24, which is a very marginal increase of 1 per cent over Q3 FY23 when it sold 95,914 units. Domestic CV sales remained almost identical to Q3 FY23 sales, increasing by merely 31 units. International CV sales saw an increase of 14 per cent, up from 4210 units to 4791 units. Commercial vehicle sales also remained stagnant in December’23, when it saw an increase of 1 per cent over the same period in 2022.

