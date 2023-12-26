Tata Tiago, Toyota Innova Hycross Shine In Latest JD Power Study On New Vehicle Quality

A study by consumer insights specialist JD Power has revealed the Tata Tiago and the Toyota Innova Hycross, are the vehicles with the least number of design and other defects in their respective segments. The study was based on responses from 7,198 new vehicle owners. Additionally, the study also involved cars from other segments such as the premium compact segment, compact SUV segment and the midsize segment among others. It was also noted that the number of defects in vehicles, not as a result of its design, was higher this year than what was observed previously.

The MG Astor received a score of 71 PP100, the highest score in the compact SUV segment

With the industry average set at 122 problems experienced by 100 customers (122 PP100), other vehicles in the study that scored the highest rankings in their respective segments include the Toyota Glanza in the premium compact segment with a score of 102 problems per 100 customers (102 PP100), Hyundai Aura in the entry midsize segment with 109 PP100, Volkswagen Virtus in the midsize segment with a score of 88 PP100, MG Astor in the compact SUV segment with a score of 71 PP100 and the Volkswagen Taigun in the SUV segment with a score of 87 PP100.

Commenting on the findings of the study, Sandeep Pande, lead of the automotive practice India at NielsenIQ said “Though the defect incidences have increased year over year, design-related problems account for seven of the top 10 problems. These are clearly areas of opportunity for manufacturers to improve upon.”