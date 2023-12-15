Indian Government Not Considering Duty Concessions For Import Of EVs
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 15, 2023
- Imported vehicles face 60-100% import duties based on cost, specifications
- Government aims to incentivize local manufacturing under 'Make In India' initiative
- Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash said no plans currently to subsidise or reduce import duties for imported EVs
The Indian government has stated that it is not considering any proposals to provide any special concessions or exemptions for imports of electric vehicles into the country. This was clarified via a written reply by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Som Parkash, to a question raised in the Lok Sabha.
Also Read: Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
The minister said there is presently no plan to either subsidise import duties or waive domestic manufacturing requirements that specify levels of local value addition for imported electric vehicles. This indicates global automakers who have shown interest in entering India, such as US electric vehicle manufacturing giant Tesla, would receive no special policy relief or incentives as per the existing stance.
Electric cars imported as fully built units (CBUs) attract high customs duties ranging from 60% to 100%, depending on their invoice value and engine specifications. The minister’s statement suggests that the government intends to continue imposing these rates in line with India’s overall policy of promoting local manufacturing under the Make In India initiative rather than imports.
In November, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited the manufacturing facility of Tesla in Fremont, California
The statement added that India has recently introduced a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector, including electric vehicles, with an outlay of Rs 25,938 crore. It offers financial incentives to manufacturers to boost domestic production capacities for EVs and related components. A separate PLI for advanced chemistry cell battery storage manufacturing amounting to Rs 18,100 crore has also been approved to facilitate large-scale domestic battery factories to power the EV growth story.
The government views these schemes as the primary tools for catalysing India’s transition rather than tax cuts on imports. However, the remarks did not completely rule out a change in the duty structure for imported EVs in the future.
Also Read: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
The comments hold significance considering electric automaker Tesla and its high-profile CEO Elon Musk have publicly advocated for lower import duties. Tesla has indicated it is keen to enter the high-potential Indian car market but wants duties reduced first for its models to become more affordable. However, aligning with Make in India directives, the government for now appears unwilling to create exceptions for fully built imported units like Tesla cars.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 73,810 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 36,800 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 27,000 km
- Petrol
- AMT
- 58,000 km
- Diesel
- AMT
- 31,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 14,350 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 39,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15764 second ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
-14171 second ago
Gensol EV has released the teaser of its first ever EV, which will make its debut in March 2024.
-12187 second ago
After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.
-5639 second ago
The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models
-4467 second ago
Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers
17 minutes ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
48 minutes ago
So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.
2 hours ago
Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month
16 hours ago
While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.
17 hours ago
A central laser lighting system will be cheaper, lighter and more compact compared to current tech for laser lighting
4 days ago
The imminent plan to deploy charging stations was shared by the chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani.
6 days ago
The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower
10 days ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
10 days ago
Hyundai has presented the Ioniq 5 to Shah Rukh Khan to commemorate the 25-year-long association with the brand. It will be the first electric vehicle in his car collection.
13 days ago
Tesla Motors has begun deliveries of the Cybertruck in USA. Currently, there are two models on sale, an AWD variant and the top-spec model, which is dubbed ‘Cyberbeast’.