Login

Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked

According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 28, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Mahindra XUV400's EC and EL trims will get Pro variants
  • Updates include addition of new dual 10.25-inch display for EL Pro trim
  • The updated XUV400 is likely to be launched in 2024

The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 has already made quite an impression for being a feature-packed value-for-money EV. While there is some time before it can catch up to the fame of its rival, the Tata Nexon EV, it looks like Mahindra wants to expedite the process. And it seemingly wants to do that by expanding the XUV400's variant line-up by adding two new Pro variants. According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.

 

The XUV400 was launched in India in January 2023, so a proper facelift is out of the question. However, the two new variants – EC Pro and EL Pro – could be part of an early update that the company wants to roll out for the SUV. While it would be wise to wait for official details, however, I would expect the Pro variant to be sold alongside the existing EC and EL variants of the electric SUV.

 

The XUV400 EC Pro trim will now get some features that were only offers with top spec EL trim 

 

According to the leaked photos, the EC Pro, which will likely be positioned above the entry-level EC trim will now additionally get the push button start/stop function & passive keyless entry, Dual Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), rear AC vents, and addition USB and open charging ports. All features that were earlier part of only the top-spec EL trim. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Electric Compact SUV Review

 

The EL Pro trim, on the other hand, which will be the new top-spec trim will continue to get all the existing features. Additionally, Mahindra has now updated the cabin with a resigned dashboard that now features a new steering wheel and larger screens. Yes, now the EL Pro trim of the XUV400 will come with dual 10.25-inch displays for both infotainment and instrument cluster. The unit will also get wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an updated infotainment system with Alexa, and Adrenox connected car technology. 

 

Updates include dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster

 

In terms of battery packs and range, there will be no change. The XUV400 EC Pro will get the same 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL Pro will get the option of both the 34.5 kWh battery and a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds for its electric SUV and a top speed of 150 kmph.

 

Now, we already know that the company will introduce the facelifted XUV300, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV in 2024. We would expect the company to introduce the Pro variants of the XUV400 around the same time. 

 

Source: Rushlane

# Mahindra XUV400 # Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV# XUV400 EV# 2024 Mahindra XUV400# 2024 XUV400# Electric# Electric SUV# SUV# Family
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
8.2
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 53,232 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 11.00 L
₹ 24,636/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
  • 46,630 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza
  • 17,459 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda City
7.5
0
10
2018 Honda City
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 73,810 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.90 L
₹ 15,454/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Skoda Octavia
2016 Skoda Octavia
  • 72,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 10.50 L
₹ 23,516/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
7.6
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 36,800 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.25 L
₹ 18,477/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.4
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 85,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 15.75 L
₹ 35,275/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,400 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 22,956/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi

Research More on XUV400

Mahindra XUV400
8.4
0
10

Mahindra XUV400

Starts at ₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View XUV400 Specifications
View XUV400 Features

Popular Mahindra Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio

₹ 13.54 - 18.62 Lakh

Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300

₹ 7.99 - 14.74 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N

₹ 11.99 - 23.9 Lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra Scorpio Classic

₹ 13 - 16.81 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero

₹ 9.33 - 10.26 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.85 - 10.68 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo
Mahindra Bolero Neo

₹ 8.77 - 11.5 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up

₹ 8.85 - 9.12 Lakh

Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper

₹ 8.93 - 9.42 Lakh

Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra XUV700

₹ 13.95 - 24.58 Lakh

Mahindra XUV400
Mahindra XUV400

₹ 15.99 - 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 14.1 - 16.47 Lakh

Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 28.88 - 31.88 Lakh

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar

₹ 9.99 - 16.49 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100
Mahindra KUV100

₹ 6.2 - 7.86 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
Kawasaki To Launch New Ninja ZX-6R On January 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7058 second ago

The middle-weight supersport was recently showcased at the India Bike Week earlier this month

Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
Xiaomi SU7 EV Makes World Premiere With Up To 664 BHP, 800 KM Range
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-4081 second ago

The first-ever car from the consumer tech giant will be sold in China starting 2024 in single- and dual-motor versions.

MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
MG Motor India, Zeon Electric Partner For EV Charging
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 minutes ago

Under the partnership MG EV owners will now be able to find Zeon Electric EV chargers via the MyMG app or the vehicle's infotainment system and avail of special benefits on charging.

Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
Ducati XDiavel Recalled In The USA
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

52 minutes ago

Close to 3,000 units of the XDiavel have been affected by the recall

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

This 1:8 scale model is limited to only 199 units and costs $18,000 (around Rs 15 lakh)

Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx Electric Scooter Unveiled, Promises 100 Km Of Range
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The new Yobykes Trust-Drift Hx offers a top speed of 65 kmph and promises a range of 100 km on a single charge

2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
2024 Formula E Hyderabad Race Could Be Called Off
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Change in the state’s governance has raised doubts if the race will carry on as scheduled in February.

New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
New-Generation Kia Carnival Spotted Testing In India, Launch In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest spy shots of the new-generation Kia Carnival hint at its imminent arrival in 2024

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
Skoda Kushaq And Slavia Elegance Edition: First Look
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Elegance Editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia is available in limited numbers and only comes with the 1.5-litre TSI engine.

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift India Launch On January 8
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved