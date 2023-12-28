Mahindra XUV400 EV Likely To Get New Pro Variants Soon; Features Leaked
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on December 28, 2023
- The Mahindra XUV400's EC and EL trims will get Pro variants
- Updates include addition of new dual 10.25-inch display for EL Pro trim
- The updated XUV400 is likely to be launched in 2024
The all-electric Mahindra XUV400 has already made quite an impression for being a feature-packed value-for-money EV. While there is some time before it can catch up to the fame of its rival, the Tata Nexon EV, it looks like Mahindra wants to expedite the process. And it seemingly wants to do that by expanding the XUV400's variant line-up by adding two new Pro variants. According to what seems to be a leaked photo of an internal presentation, the Mahindra XUV400’s EC and EL trims will soon get a Pro variant, and they will come with a bunch of additional creature comforts including dual 10.25-inch displays.
The XUV400 was launched in India in January 2023, so a proper facelift is out of the question. However, the two new variants – EC Pro and EL Pro – could be part of an early update that the company wants to roll out for the SUV. While it would be wise to wait for official details, however, I would expect the Pro variant to be sold alongside the existing EC and EL variants of the electric SUV.
The XUV400 EC Pro trim will now get some features that were only offers with top spec EL trim
According to the leaked photos, the EC Pro, which will likely be positioned above the entry-level EC trim will now additionally get the push button start/stop function & passive keyless entry, Dual Automatic Temperature Control (DATC), rear AC vents, and addition USB and open charging ports. All features that were earlier part of only the top-spec EL trim.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV400 Electric Compact SUV Review
The EL Pro trim, on the other hand, which will be the new top-spec trim will continue to get all the existing features. Additionally, Mahindra has now updated the cabin with a resigned dashboard that now features a new steering wheel and larger screens. Yes, now the EL Pro trim of the XUV400 will come with dual 10.25-inch displays for both infotainment and instrument cluster. The unit will also get wireless connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an updated infotainment system with Alexa, and Adrenox connected car technology.
Updates include dual 10.25-inch displays for infotainment and instrument cluster
In terms of battery packs and range, there will be no change. The XUV400 EC Pro will get the same 34.5 kWh battery pack offering 375 km of range while the EL Pro will get the option of both the 34.5 kWh battery and a larger 39.4 kWh unit offering a claimed 456 km per charge (MIDC figures). Both variants though get the same electric motor outputting 147.5 bhp and 310 Nm. Mahindra claims a 0-100 kmph time of 8.3 seconds for its electric SUV and a top speed of 150 kmph.
Now, we already know that the company will introduce the facelifted XUV300, the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of the SUV in 2024. We would expect the company to introduce the Pro variants of the XUV400 around the same time.
Source: Rushlane
