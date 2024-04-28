Login
Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh

The discounts are only applicable on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023, and are only valid till stocks last
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Volvo is offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on the C40 Recharge.
  • Discounts only applicable on models manufactured in 2023.
  • Models manufactured in 2024 still retail at Rs 62.95 lakh.

Volvo is offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023. With this, the vehicle can be had for as low as Rs 60.95 lakh. However, it should be noted this offer will only be valid till older stocks of the C40 Recharge last. The brand had previously rolled out a Rs 1 lakh discount for the same in February 2024. Launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 61.25 lakh, the C40 Recharge’s price tag was later hiked to Rs 62.95 lakh in October 2023, which is what newly manufactured units of the EV currently retail for in the market. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Discounts Of Up To Rs 1 Lakh Offered On Volvo C40 Recharge

With the discounts, the C40 Recharge can be had for Rs 60.95 lakh

 

In terms of features on offer, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV

 

The C40 Recharge is equipped with a 78 kWh battery delivering a WLTP range of up to 530 kilometres. For the Indian market, Volvo offers the C40 Recharge in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds, and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.

 

# Volvo# Volvo India# Volvo C40 Recharge# Volvo electric car# Volvo EV# Volvo Discounts# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

