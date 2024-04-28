Volvo C40 Recharge Now Available With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh

Volvo is offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on units of the C40 Recharge manufactured in 2023. With this, the vehicle can be had for as low as Rs 60.95 lakh. However, it should be noted this offer will only be valid till older stocks of the C40 Recharge last. The brand had previously rolled out a Rs 1 lakh discount for the same in February 2024. Launched at an introductory price tag of Rs 61.25 lakh, the C40 Recharge’s price tag was later hiked to Rs 62.95 lakh in October 2023, which is what newly manufactured units of the EV currently retail for in the market. (All prices, ex-showroom).

With the discounts, the C40 Recharge can be had for Rs 60.95 lakh

In terms of features on offer, it gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with a 9.0-inch Android-based central infotainment unit, Harman Kardon sound system, wired Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control and vegan leather upholstery. For safety, it packs Level 3 ADAS features with an auto one-pedal drive system that can also gauge traffic conditions.

The C40 Recharge is equipped with a 78 kWh battery delivering a WLTP range of up to 530 kilometres. For the Indian market, Volvo offers the C40 Recharge in the twin motor guise with an AWD system that develops 403 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. The SUV's claimed 0-100 kmph time is 4.7 seconds, and it's limited to a top speed of 180 kmph. The C40 Recharge can be fast charged at up to 150 kW, allowing it to juice up from 10 to 80 per cent in 37 minutes.