Login

Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out

The Tata Punch has achieved a new production milestone in a little over two years after launch, owing to the soaring popularity of the micro SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Tata Motors rolled out the 300,000th Punch from its plant recently
  • The Punch is Tata’s second best-selling model after the Nexon
  • Tata Motors plans to bring the Punch EV later this year

The Tata Punch has achieved a new milestone as the automaker rolled out the 3,00,000th model from its production facility in Pune. The landmark production figure was achieved in over two years since the micro SUV first went on sale in October 2021. What’s also noteworthy to mention is that the Punch hit the one lakh sales milestone 10 months after its launch, followed by another 50,000 units in January 2022. 

 

undefined

 

Sales boomed further with the two lakh sales milestone coming by May last year, while the three lakh production mark has been achieved in another nine months. The Tata Punch attracts about 10,000 units monthly and is Tata Motors’ second best-selling offering after the Nexon. The Punch has consistently featured on the top 10 selling cars month-on-month brushing shoulders with models like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, and Hyundai Creta, among others. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
 

The Punch arrived with a petrol engine option but received the CNG version with the dual-cylinder set-up earlier this year. It’s available with a 5-speed manual and AMT on the petrol and only a manual with the CNG model. The little SUV can be had in four variants across eight trims - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. 
 

 

The packaging has been rather impressive on the Tata Punch, which has made it so popular. The compact butch looks coupled with a feature-rich cabin make it a popular choice. The model comes equipped with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Unveils First Dedicated EV Dealerships In Gurugram

 

Tata Motors is now gearing up to introduce the Punch EV that’s expected to arrive later this year. The all-electric model has been caught testing several times and is expected to get several upgrades over the standard version including a bigger infotainment screen borrowed from the new Nexon EV. It’s also expected to use the Ziptron technology from the Nexon EV, while packing the battery from the Tigor EV. Expect a range of around 300 km on a single charge on the Punch EV. 

 

Apart from the Punch EV, Tata Motors will bring the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in 2024, which will be sold via the automaker’s new electric-only dealerships launched recently. 

# Tata Motors# Tata Punch# Tata Punch Micro SUV# Tata Punch 3,00,000 sales# car news
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
7.5
0
10
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 61,654 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 17,357 /month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Punch

Tata Punch
8.7
0
10

Tata Punch

Starts at ₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Punch Specifications
View Punch Features

Popular Tata Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh
Skoda Slavia, Kushaq, Prices Hiked By Up to Rs 1 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18182 second ago

The entry-level variants of Slavia and Kushaq have received a maximum price hike of Rs 64,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link To Be Inaugurated On January 12, Will Be India’s Longest Sea Bridge
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17057 second ago

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link (MTHL) will be India’s longest sea bridge spanning 21.8 km with over 16.5 km over the sea

Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
Skoda Auto Registers 1 Lakh Sales Milestone In Two Years
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-9454 second ago

This accomplishment is primarily attributed to the success of two key models in Skoda's lineup: the Kushaq and Slavia.

Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
Upcoming Triumph Daytona 660 Teased Again; Global Unveil Next Week
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5607 second ago

Triumph has teased its new supersport motorcycle again on its social media handles. It will be unveiled globally on January 9, 2024. It is likely to be called the ‘Daytona 660’.

2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2773 second ago

The Kawasaki Eliminator, with a 451cc parallel-twin engine derived from the Ninja Z400, was first unveiled globally in June 2023.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Gets Two New Colour Options
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1813 second ago

Royal Enfield has launched two new colours for the Hunter 350, Dapper O and Dapper G. Both are priced at Rs. 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales December 2023: Mahindra SUV Sales Grow 24 Per Cent
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Mahindra reported a cumulative sales growth of 6 per cent for the month of December 2023

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
Audi Q8 E-Tron 'Edition Dakar' Debuts With Increased Ground Clearance, All-Terrain Tyres
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The Q8 e-Tron edition Dakar is available for purchase, with only 99 units featuring a unique livery paying tribute to the Audi RS Q e-Tron Dakar racer.

Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
Toyota Innova Hycross Prices Increased By Up To Rs 42,000
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets pricier by Rs 10,000 on the base trim, while the remaining variants are now more expensive by Rs 42,000

Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
Listed: Every Carmaker's Highest-Selling Model In India In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here is a list of the highest-selling models in 2023 from each carmaker in India

Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
Tata Motors Registers Sales Of 2.34 Lakh Vehicles In Q3 FY24
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 day ago

EV sales grew by 21 per cent in Q3 FY24, up from 12,596 units in 2022 to 15,232 units

Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
Visiting India's First Electric Car Showroom: Tata EV Store In Pictures
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Tata Motors has become the first carmaker in India to set up a separate retail network for electric cars.

Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Starbus EVs To Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

It's part of an agreement with BMTC, under which the company will supply, operate, and maintain 921 units of 12-metre low-floor electric buses in Bengaluru, for a period of 12 years.

Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
Mahindra XUV400 Gets Discounts of Up To Rs 4 Lakh
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The EC variant of the XUV400 is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.50 lakh while the range-topping EL variant is offered with a discount of Rs 4 lakh.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved