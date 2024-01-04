Tata Punch Hits New Milestone With 3 Lakh Units Rolled Out

The Tata Punch has achieved a new milestone as the automaker rolled out the 3,00,000th model from its production facility in Pune. The landmark production figure was achieved in over two years since the micro SUV first went on sale in October 2021. What’s also noteworthy to mention is that the Punch hit the one lakh sales milestone 10 months after its launch, followed by another 50,000 units in January 2022.

Sales boomed further with the two lakh sales milestone coming by May last year, while the three lakh production mark has been achieved in another nine months. The Tata Punch attracts about 10,000 units monthly and is Tata Motors’ second best-selling offering after the Nexon. The Punch has consistently featured on the top 10 selling cars month-on-month brushing shoulders with models like the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Dzire, Swift, Brezza, and Hyundai Creta, among others.

The Punch arrived with a petrol engine option but received the CNG version with the dual-cylinder set-up earlier this year. It’s available with a 5-speed manual and AMT on the petrol and only a manual with the CNG model. The little SUV can be had in four variants across eight trims - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.



The packaging has been rather impressive on the Tata Punch, which has made it so popular. The compact butch looks coupled with a feature-rich cabin make it a popular choice. The model comes equipped with push-button start/stop, automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, auto-folding ORVMs, cooled glovebox and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Tata Motors is now gearing up to introduce the Punch EV that’s expected to arrive later this year. The all-electric model has been caught testing several times and is expected to get several upgrades over the standard version including a bigger infotainment screen borrowed from the new Nexon EV. It’s also expected to use the Ziptron technology from the Nexon EV, while packing the battery from the Tigor EV. Expect a range of around 300 km on a single charge on the Punch EV.

Apart from the Punch EV, Tata Motors will bring the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in 2024, which will be sold via the automaker’s new electric-only dealerships launched recently.