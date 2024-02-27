carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
Published on February 27, 2024
The Honda Elevate has been crowned the Viewer’s Choice Car of the Year, at the car&bike Awards 2024. Leading the vote count from the masses, the Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna.
The first SUV to wear the Honda badge in India since the CR-V, the Elevate was first unveiled in June 2023, and is based on the same platform as the City sedan. The vehicle is offered with a range of features including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch colour digital instruments display, the ‘LaneWatch’ camera-based blind spot monitoring system, automatic climate control and a reverse camera. Higher variants of the Elevate feature a sunroof.
The Elevate also gets the Honda Sensing ADAS suite which includes adaptive cruise control, road departure mitigation system, collision mitigation braking system, lane keep assist, lead car departure notification and auto high-beam assist.
The Elevate is equipped with the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine as the City sedan. Peak output for this engine is rated at 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Transmission choices include a six-speed manual and a continuously variable transmission (CVT).
