Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September 2022
  • The company sold 2 lakh units of the SUV in 23 months
  • Maruti says Strong Hybrid and S-CNG variants are witnessing a high demand

Maruti Suzuki India has announced crossing the 2 lakh unit sales mark with its compact SUV, the Grand Vitara. The SUV, which was launched back in September 2022, has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months. The company says it’s the fastest mid-size SUV to reach this milestone in the record time, and the demand for the Strong Hybrid and S-CNG variants was higher. 

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki sold the first 1 lakh units of the Grand Vitara in the first year and the next within 10 months.

 

Commenting on the sales milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India’s fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months. The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid. The ALLGRIP technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers, furthering our endeavour to promote clean mobility solutions along with an adventurous driving experience. This indeed underscores Grand Vitara’s philosophy of ruling every road.”

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June

 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

The Grand Vitara gets good features and tech and is offered on petrol, CNG and strong hybrid

 

The Grand Vitara marked the foray of Maruti Suzuki in the C-segment SUV space after several years, and with that also revived the iconic moniker. It’s offered in three main options – a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine offered in petrol and CNG options, along with a strong hybrid version powered by a different 1.5-litre engine. Additionally, you also have the choice of going for either the manual or automatic, and then there is the option to go for the all-wheel-drive version, however, that is only offered with the petrol version. 

 

The SUV also offers a bunch of smart features like – a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, head-up display, 360 view camera, wireless charging dock, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Clarion Premium Sound System, PM 2.5 Air Cabin Filter and more, making this mid-size SUV the ideal choice for discerning customers. 

