Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
1 mins read
Published on July 29, 2024
Highlights
- The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was launched in September 2022
- The company sold 2 lakh units of the SUV in 23 months
- Maruti says Strong Hybrid and S-CNG variants are witnessing a high demand
Maruti Suzuki India has announced crossing the 2 lakh unit sales mark with its compact SUV, the Grand Vitara. The SUV, which was launched back in September 2022, has achieved this milestone in 23 months, and while the first 1 lakh units were sold during the first year, the next 1 lakh units were sold in just 10 months. The company says it’s the fastest mid-size SUV to reach this milestone in the record time, and the demand for the Strong Hybrid and S-CNG variants was higher.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Undergoes Bharat NCAP Crash Tests: First Images Surface
Maruti Suzuki sold the first 1 lakh units of the Grand Vitara in the first year and the next within 10 months.
Commenting on the sales milestone, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The introduction of the Grand Vitara has been pivotal for us in the SUV segment. This dynamic vehicle has truly demonstrated its excellence by becoming India’s fastest mid-SUV to surpass 2 lakh sales in just 23 months. The Grand Vitara has revolutionized its segment by inspiring customers to make sustainable choices with the Strong Hybrid. The ALLGRIP technology has also resonated well with SUV lovers, furthering our endeavour to promote clean mobility solutions along with an adventurous driving experience. This indeed underscores Grand Vitara’s philosophy of ruling every road.”
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs 1.04 Lakh In June
The Grand Vitara gets good features and tech and is offered on petrol, CNG and strong hybrid
The Grand Vitara marked the foray of Maruti Suzuki in the C-segment SUV space after several years, and with that also revived the iconic moniker. It’s offered in three main options – a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid engine offered in petrol and CNG options, along with a strong hybrid version powered by a different 1.5-litre engine. Additionally, you also have the choice of going for either the manual or automatic, and then there is the option to go for the all-wheel-drive version, however, that is only offered with the petrol version.
The SUV also offers a bunch of smart features like – a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system, head-up display, 360 view camera, wireless charging dock, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, Clarion Premium Sound System, PM 2.5 Air Cabin Filter and more, making this mid-size SUV the ideal choice for discerning customers.
Related Articles
Latest Reviews
Popular Maruti Suzuki Models
- Maruti Suzuki Alto 800Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.54 - 5.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki FronxEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.52 - 13.13 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki ErtigaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.69 - 13.03 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki EecoEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.22 - 8.25 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.99 - 5.96 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki SwiftEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.49 - 9.65 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon REx-Showroom Price₹ 5.55 - 7.26 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki InvictoEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.21 - 28.92 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki S-PressoEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.27 - 6.12 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki IgnisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.49 - 8.11 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki JimnyEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.74 - 14.95 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki XL6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 11.61 - 14.61 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CelerioEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.37 - 7.1 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BalenoEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.66 - 9.88 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki CiazEx-Showroom Price₹ 9.4 - 12.35 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki DzireEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.57 - 9.39 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki Grand VitaraEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.93 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 8.34 - 13.98 Lakh
- Home
- Reviews
- Cover Story
- Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Achieves 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone