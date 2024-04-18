Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Revealed; Offers Improved Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Fortuner is now being offered with a mild-hybrid diesel in some international markets. The SUV has not received any cosmetic changes based on the images with the only notable update under the bonnet. The Fortuner sold in South Africa bears similar styling to the Fortuner Legender sold in India.

The familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine gains the addition of a 48V mild hybrid system that offers an additional boost of 16 bhp and 42 Nm while driving. The diesel’s output of 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque is unchanged from the non-hybrid model. The addition of the hybrid system does make the Fortuner marginally more frugal with the company’s South African website indicating a fuel economy of 13.15 kmpl as against the non-hybrid’s 12.66 kmpl.

The system is offered solely with the 2.8-litre diesel engine with the Fortuner also offered with the smaller 2.4-litre diesel as well in South Africa. The SUV also gets tech such as ADAS functions that is not currently offered in India.

Coming to the Indian market, the Fortuner is offered solely with the 2.8-litre diesel engine paired with either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.4-litre diesel meanwhile is offered solely in the Innova Crysta.

It remains to be seen when the mild-hybrid tech will make its way to the Indian market.