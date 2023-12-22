Toyota's Daihatsu to Halt Shipments Of All Vehicles Over Rigged Safety Test
By Jafar Rizvi
1 mins read
Published on December 22, 2023
- The investigation was led by an independent third-party committee.
- Misconduct revealed false headrest impact test reports and speed discrepancies for certain models.
- Daihatsu states it is committed to addressing the situation transparently.
Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu is taking a significant step by suspending shipments of all its vehicles in the wake of a safety scandal investigation. The probe revealed issues with 64 models, including 22 under the Toyota brand. While Daihatsu had previously admitted to rigging side-collision safety tests for 88,000 small cars in April, the latest findings indicate a more extensive and prolonged problem than initially acknowledged. This also poses a potential threat to the automakers' longstanding reputation for quality and safety.
During the investigation led by an independent third-party committee, Daihatsu obtained information hinting at procedural irregularities in certain models. Responding to this, Daihatsu initiated in-house technical verifications and actual vehicle testing to ensure compliance with legal safety and environmental standards.
Also Read: Toyota Conducts In-House Side Impact Test Of Raize SUV Following 'Wrongdoing' In Safety Certification Process
In the conclusive phase of the investigation, it was revealed that a different airbag control unit (ECU) was employed for airbag tests in specific Daihatsu, Subaru, Toyota, and Mazda models. While technical verification affirmed the airbag's adherence to occupant protection standards, the side collision test for Daihatsu Cast and Toyota Pixis Joy raised concerns about compliance with the "Safety Performance Standard for Occupant Evacuation (Unlocking)."
The misconduct exposed in the investigation encompassed false reports on headrest impact tests and test speed discrepancies for certain models. The prevalence of such misconduct surged notably after 2014, with one discontinued Daihatsu vehicle dating back to 1989. The third-party investigation committee clarified that Toyota was not directly responsible for the misconduct, attributing it to Daihatsu's pursuit of self-imposed expectations.
Also Read: Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota Unveil Prototype Mini-Commercial Van Electric Vehicles
Daihatsu states it is committed to addressing the situation transparently with authorities, taking guided actions, and conducting a comprehensive investigation into potential similar cases to prioritise customer safety. On the other hand, Toyota has pledged full cooperation with these investigative measures.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 66,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 23,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 35,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 9,800 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 53,232 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 73,810 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,500 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 9,600 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-10 second ago
Updated GLS gets styling tweaks and updated tech and new mild-hybrid engine options.
36 minutes ago
The Creta facelift is set to debut on January 16, 2024, and will feature significant changes on the outside, ADAS and more
41 minutes ago
The new system will aid in reducing congestion on major highways across the country by removing the need for physical toll plazas.
2 hours ago
Hyundai envisions that hydrogen-powered and software-driven transformations will aid making the environment more sustainable for the future
5 hours ago
The marker lights will help with easier identification of vehicles using automated driving functions by other road users.
6 hours ago
The Government counsel said that the drafting of the policy is in its final stages and that it will be passed soon
6 hours ago
The Bentley Flying Spur W12 Speed is powered by a 6.0-litre W12 turbocharged engine, generating 626 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque
7 hours ago
The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.
22 hours ago
2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
23 hours ago
Tata plans to open 2 or more EV-only dealerships across multiple cities over the next 18 months
23 days ago
The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
3 months ago
Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.
10 months ago
The car will likely be a 2-seater hybrid roadster featuring a 1.0-litre engine developed by Suzuki
1 year ago
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will suspend some evening shifts at three plants in western Japan due to an approaching typhoon, it said.
1 year ago
A major affiliate of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, more than a decade earlier than previously indicated, a company-commissioned probe showed recently.