Collision Test Conducted on the Driver's Side of a Toyota RAIZE

Each company’s top management of Toyota Group on May 12 gathered to discuss their commitment towards manufacturing with sincerity. As a result, they are now re-examining the past governance system and have begun a review.

Also Read: Toyota Debuts the 2024 Tacoma With Hybrid Powertrains And A Whole Host Of Updates

They conducted a voluntarily in-house collision test to analyse the safety performance. On May 19, Daihatsu Motor Co. announced some fraud and wrongdoing in their certification procedures for the side impact of collision tests, UN-R135 of Daihatsu ROCKY HEVs, and Toyota RAIZE HEVs for the domestic market. They apologised for any inconvenience this may have caused to their customers. They suspended the shipment and sale of these vehicles on the same day. To analyse the impact of a side collision, the vehicle crashed into a utility-type pole at a speed of 32 km/h. The test aimed to verify three key aspects:

Occupant Impact: The impact on the occupant, measured by injury values, was assessed to ensure compliance with legal standards.

Door Stability: The test confirmed that the vehicle's doors remained secure and did not dislodge or release during the collision.

Fuel Leakage: The amount of fuel leakage was evaluated to ensure it stayed below a predetermined value. As disclosed, the regulatory standard values were met for Occupant impact, door dislodgement, and fuel leak.

Also Read: Toyota Commences Third Shift At Bidadi Plant To Reduce Waiting Periods

However, it is important to note that the in-house test has not been confirmed by the certification authority. As part of the necessary procedures for resuming shipment and sales of the Toyota RAIZE, further tests will be conducted in the presence of certification authorities, and additional certification items will be reviewed in consultation with the authorities.