New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
Published on November 29, 2023
Highlights
- It was first unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show.
- It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel mill.
- Available in a single AX variant.
Toyota Motor Corporation has re-launched the Land Cruiser 70 in Japan, bringing back a model initially launched in 1984. The latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology, aiming to enhance its overall appearance. The brand previously unveiled the refreshed model at the Japan Mobility Show, and now it is available for purchase.
The Land Cruiser 70 was first unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show.
In terms of design, the exterior of the Land Cruiser 70 maintains the series' distinctive silhouette with a focus on utility and stability. The present-day update includes additional features and updated styling elements like round LED headlights, larger indicators, and taillights that mirror the original design. It also gets an extra mirror on the left fender to address blind spots.
Also Read: Toyota IMV 0 Enters Production; Launched In Thailand As Hilux Champ
The JDM-spec gets a 2.8-litre turbo diesel mill.
In Japan, the revived Land Cruiser 70 Series is exclusively offered as a five-door SUV powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This setup is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels through a part-time 4WD system. In different regions, the model comes with various engine options, including a V8 diesel in Australia and a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine in the UAE. Configurations range from a pickup truck to a three-door SUV.
It is available in a single AX variant.
Beyond its traditional ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser 70 incorporates driving and braking control systems like Vehicle Stability Control, Active Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, and Downhill Assist Control. Toyota claims improved on-road comfort and off-road driving performance, combined with an enhanced suspension setup.
Also Read: Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
It includes a 4.2-inch TFT cluster and Toyota Safety Sense suite.
The interior design of the car features a horizontal layout and comes with new features. It includes a 4.2-inch TFT cluster and Toyota Safety Sense suite, which enables new pre-crash safety, lane departure alert, drive-start control functions, and more.
Also Read: All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
Measuring 4,890 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, the vehicle will be produced at Toyota's Yoshiwara Plant in Japan. The production plan is set at 400 units per month for the domestic market, available exclusively in the AX trim and priced at 4,800,000 yen (approximately Rs 27.10 lakh).
The production plan is set at 400 units per month for the domestic market.
Originally launched in 1984 for heavy-duty and commercial use in challenging environments, the new Land Cruiser 70 series as Toyota says maintains its core characteristics of reliability, durability, and off-road capability while receiving updates in powertrain, handling stability, design, and safety performance with its reintroduction in Japan.
