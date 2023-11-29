Login

New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan

The 70 Series from Toyota was first launched in 1984, and the latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • It was first unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show.
  • It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel mill.
  • Available in a single AX variant.

Toyota Motor Corporation has re-launched the Land Cruiser 70 in Japan, bringing back a model initially launched in 1984. The latest iteration combines retro styling with modern technology, aiming to enhance its overall appearance. The brand previously unveiled the refreshed model at the Japan Mobility Show, and now it is available for purchase.

 

The Land Cruiser 70 was first unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show.

 

In terms of design, the exterior of the Land Cruiser 70 maintains the series' distinctive silhouette with a focus on utility and stability. The present-day update includes additional features and updated styling elements like round LED headlights, larger indicators, and taillights that mirror the original design. It also gets an extra mirror on the left fender to address blind spots.

 

Also Read: Toyota IMV 0 Enters Production; Launched In Thailand As Hilux Champ

 

The JDM-spec gets a 2.8-litre turbo diesel mill.

 

In Japan, the revived Land Cruiser 70 Series is exclusively offered as a five-door SUV powered by a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. This setup is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering power to all four wheels through a part-time 4WD system. In different regions, the model comes with various engine options, including a V8 diesel in Australia and a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre V6 petrol engine in the UAE. Configurations range from a pickup truck to a three-door SUV.

 

It is available in a single AX variant.

 

Beyond its traditional ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser 70 incorporates driving and braking control systems like Vehicle Stability Control, Active Traction Control, Hill Start Assist Control, and Downhill Assist Control. Toyota claims improved on-road comfort and off-road driving performance, combined with an enhanced suspension setup.

 

Also Read: Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced

 

It includes a 4.2-inch TFT cluster and Toyota Safety Sense suite.

 

The interior design of the car features a horizontal layout and comes with new features. It includes a 4.2-inch TFT cluster and Toyota Safety Sense suite, which enables new pre-crash safety, lane departure alert, drive-start control functions, and more.

 

Also Read: All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled

 

Measuring 4,890 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,920 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,730 mm, the vehicle will be produced at Toyota's Yoshiwara Plant in Japan. The production plan is set at 400 units per month for the domestic market, available exclusively in the AX trim and priced at 4,800,000 yen (approximately Rs 27.10 lakh).

 

The production plan is set at 400 units per month for the domestic market.

 

Originally launched in 1984 for heavy-duty and commercial use in challenging environments, the new Land Cruiser 70 series as Toyota says maintains its core characteristics of reliability, durability, and off-road capability while receiving updates in powertrain, handling stability, design, and safety performance with its reintroduction in Japan.

 

# Toyota Motor Corp# Toyota Japan# Toyota Land Cruiser 70# Land Cruiser 70# Land Cruiser 70 Series# Toyota Cars# Land Cruiser SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
53,763 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
24,110 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
72,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.81 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
Third-Gen Dacia (Renault) Duster Revealed; Gains Hybrid Powertrains
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

New-gen Duster now sits on the CMF-B platform and is offered with turbo-petrol, bi-fuel and hybrid powertrain options.

New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
New Tesla Model 3 Highland Gets An Active Bonnet For Pedestrian Protection
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The updated Tesla Model 3 gets the “Active Hood” feature to reduce pedestrian injuries in the event of a collision

MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
MotoGP Drops CryptoDATA RNF Team From 2024 Season Over Repeated Infractions
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The selection committee comprising members of the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announced the decision to drop CryptoDATA RNF over repeated infractions and breaches.

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.

Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
Valentino Rossi Joins BMW Endurance Racing Team For 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The news of Rossi's foray into the WEC arrives amid the release of the series' provisional 2024 entry list, featuring 19 cars in the Hypercar class and 18 in LMGT3

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades

New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
New MotoGP Four Tier Concession System For 2024 Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The new system aims to counterbalance Ducati's strategic advantage and address concerns from manufacturers about competitive disparities.

BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
BMW Unveils MotoGP Safety Car For 2024 Season, The BMW XM Label
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

It has flashing front lights, a safety car roof bar, a front splitter, Recaro seats, a six-point racing harness, and a fire extinguisher.

Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
Tata Motors Opens New Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Tata Motors launches its fourth Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility in Chandigarh, named Re.Wi.Re, with the capacity to dismantle 12,000 vehicles per year

Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
Genesis To Unveil Vision Gran Turismo Concept On December 2
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

New virtual race car will join the growing list of cars featured in the latest Gran Turismo video game

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 days ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.

Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
Toyota Unveils Kayoibako Electric Minivan Concept; Set To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The name 'kayoibako' is derived from configurable shipping containers used for the secure and efficient transportation of parts and products.

Toyota Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept
Toyota Unveils 'Vellfire Spacious Lounge' Concept
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The central console of the Vellfire Spacious Lounge features a refrigerator, a dedicated luggage area with a coat hanger.

Car Sales In India: June 2018: Growth Trend Continues For Automakers
Car Sales In India: June 2018: Growth Trend Continues For Automakers
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

With fuel prices fluctuating every day, trade wars looming with countries like the United States and with varying taxes, one would expect the Indian automakers to face difficulties getting their new cars out of their showrooms. However, beating all these circumstances, car sales for the month of June 2018 were higher than the same time last year and the automotive industry in India seems to be on an upward growth trend once again.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Launched In Japan
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved