All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled

Toyota has revealed the 2025 Crown Signia SUV. This marks the first time that the Crown nameplate will be used on an SUV. Set to arrive at Toyota dealerships in the summer of 2024, the Signia will be the second Crown model offered in the US market after the Crown sedan’s recent reintroduction. Pricing and other specifications will be announced closer to the car’s US launch next summer.

The exterior design expresses an athletic stance with flowing, elongated proportions. Cosmetic highlights include a monochromatic grille, slim headlights, and a rear roof spoiler. The Signia rides on 19-inch alloy wheels on the XLE and 21-inch dark metallic wheels on the Limited. Exterior colour options include Storm Cloud, Finish Line Red, Oxygen White, Black, and Bronze Age.



Inside, the car gets soft-touch materials, leather-trimmed seating, and bronze accents. The Limited trim features quilted leather seats while the XLE trim uses a fabric/SofTex combination. Both grades offer 8-way power-adjustable front seats and a 60/40 split-folding second row.

On the feature front, the Signia comes standard with a 12.3-inch digital gauge display and a 12.3-inch touchscreen running Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system. Connected services like Wi-Fi, apps, and navigation are included. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 brings modern driver assists like pedestrian detection, lane keeping, and adaptive cruise control.

Under the hood, the Signia employs a hybrid powertrain on an all-wheel-drive platform, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators. The total system output is 241 bhp. The setup is mated to an electronically controlled CVT transmission.