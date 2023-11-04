Toyota Recalls 18 Lakh Units Of The RAV4 In The US Because Of A Fire Risk
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
04-Nov-23 03:36 PM IST
Highlights
- Toyota recalls 18,54,000 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicles in the United States due to fire risk from battery issues.
- The recall is exclusive to the US market, with RAV4s in countries like Canada, Mexico, UAE, UK, and Japan unaffected.
- Toyota offers free replacements for battery components to address safety concerns.
Toyota has issued a recall for 18,54,000 units of the RAV4 produced between 2013 and 2018 in the United States due to a potential fire risk associated with their 12-volt batteries. The issue arises from variations in battery dimensions, and if the hold-down clamp is not correctly tightened, the battery may become dislodged during sharp turns. This can lead to a short circuit when the positive battery terminal contacts the hold-down clamp, creating a fire hazard.
Also Read: Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Fortunately, this recall does not extend to other market RAV4s. Toyota RAV4 is sold in countries like Canada, Mexico, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. It's worth noting that these RAV4s are sourced from Japan, and the previous XA40 generation, intended for the US market, was manufactured in Canada, with a significant portion of its components coming from overseas.
Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
Toyota is taking swift action to address the issue by offering free replacements for the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover on all affected vehicles in the United States. This proactive approach ensures the safety and well-being of RAV4 owners in the US. While this recall affects a substantial number of vehicles, it's crucial to emphasize that other country RAV4 owners need not be concerned about this particular battery-related problem.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Toyota Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12556 second ago
The motorcycles have received an updated powertrain and revised looks
-11962 second ago
The actor recently took delivery of his brand-new Maybach S580 at his residence.
-11117 second ago
Hot new JCW Countryman gets sportier looks and a revamped 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.
-3512 second ago
For this first special edition road car, the primary feature is the black treatment applied to both the exterior and interior.
-3213 second ago
At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
37 minutes ago
At the launch of its first product in India, the brand has also confirmed it will soon bring its mid-engine sportscar, the Emira.
1 hour ago
The state government is considering prohibiting non-Delhi registered cabs from operating in or entering the national capital.
2 hours ago
The made-in-India electric motorcycle will be offered in Recon and Limited variants in the European market.
2 hours ago
Lucid customers will gain access to over 15,000 Tesla Superchargers across North America.
3 hours ago
The tyre is designed to provide durability for drivers facing both on- and off-road conditions.
-3213 second ago
At the launch of the Eletre e-SUV, Lotus has confirmed that the Emira sportscar is slated to arrive in India by 2024
21 hours ago
The interior of the next-generation of the Panamera is heavily inspired from the Cayenne and Taycan’s interiors.
1 day ago
The Revuelto is Lamborghini’s first series production hybrid as the brand commences its push towards electrification.
2 days ago
The Defender has been a popular model in India. Here’s a quick recap on what stands out in the latest version and its prices
2 days ago
How does the Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift stack up against its competition? Let's find out.