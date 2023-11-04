Login

Toyota Recalls 18 Lakh Units Of The RAV4 In The US Because Of A Fire Risk

Toyota recalls 1.8.54 lakh units of RAV4 in the United States, These RAV4s were manufactured between 2013-2018, Recall was issued because of the potential fire risk caused by variations in 12-volt battery dimensions.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

04-Nov-23 03:36 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota recalls 18,54,000 2013-2018 RAV4 vehicles in the United States due to fire risk from battery issues.
  • The recall is exclusive to the US market, with RAV4s in countries like Canada, Mexico, UAE, UK, and Japan unaffected.
  • Toyota offers free replacements for battery components to address safety concerns.

Toyota has issued a recall for 18,54,000 units of the RAV4 produced between 2013 and 2018 in the United States due to a potential fire risk associated with their 12-volt batteries. The issue arises from variations in battery dimensions, and if the hold-down clamp is not correctly tightened, the battery may become dislodged during sharp turns. This can lead to a short circuit when the positive battery terminal contacts the hold-down clamp, creating a fire hazard.

 

Also Read: Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced

 

Fortunately, this recall does not extend to other market RAV4s. Toyota RAV4 is sold in countries like Canada, Mexico, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, China, and Japan. It's worth noting that these RAV4s are sourced from Japan, and the previous XA40 generation, intended for the US market, was manufactured in Canada, with a significant portion of its components coming from overseas.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Toyota is taking swift action to address the issue by offering free replacements for the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray, and positive terminal cover on all affected vehicles in the United States. This proactive approach ensures the safety and well-being of RAV4 owners in the US. While this recall affects a substantial number of vehicles, it's crucial to emphasize that other country RAV4 owners need not be concerned about this particular battery-related problem.

