Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 21,879 units in the month of October 2023. This includes a total of 20,542 units in domestic market and 1337 exports. While the sales numbers do represent a significant increase of 66 per cent over October 2022, they are lower than the company’s September 2023 sales numbers, which stood at 23,590 units. Its September 2023 sales numbers also represented the highest-ever cumulative sales ever reported by the brand. Additionally, the company also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023, a 39 per cent increase over a same period in 2022.

Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “This year, the offtake of festive season has been very strong for both TKM and well as the industry. In the month of October’ 2023, we reported our sales of 21,879 units which is mainly driven by the festive season push along with the strong market acceptance of the entire product line-up, resulting in higher volumes.”

Earlier this month, Toyota had increased the prices of its Fortuner SUV by up to Rs 70,000 depending on the variant. The prices for the Fortuner now start at Rs 33.43 lakh going all the way up to Rs 51.44 lakh for the top-of-the-line GR-S 4x4 variant. The Fortuner is currently offered with two engine options: a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 2.8-litre diesel mill, both of which can be had with either manual or automatic transmission options.