Auto Sales October 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reports 66 Per Cent Growth In Sales
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
01-Nov-23 03:30 PM IST
Highlights
- Toyota sold 21,879 units in the month of October 2023.
- The total sales number consisted of 20,542 domestic sales and 1337 exports.
- Toyota also raised the prices of its Fortuner SUV by up to Rs 70,000 depending on the variant in October 2023.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported sales of 21,879 units in the month of October 2023. This includes a total of 20,542 units in domestic market and 1337 exports. While the sales numbers do represent a significant increase of 66 per cent over October 2022, they are lower than the company’s September 2023 sales numbers, which stood at 23,590 units. Its September 2023 sales numbers also represented the highest-ever cumulative sales ever reported by the brand. Additionally, the company also revealed that it sold approximately 1.92 lakh units in the first 7 months of 2023, a 39 per cent increase over a same period in 2022.
Also Read: Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units
Toyota sold 21,879 units in October 2023 reporting a year-on-year growth of 66 per cent
Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales, and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “This year, the offtake of festive season has been very strong for both TKM and well as the industry. In the month of October’ 2023, we reported our sales of 21,879 units which is mainly driven by the festive season push along with the strong market acceptance of the entire product line-up, resulting in higher volumes.”
Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 70,000
Toyota has earlier hiked the prices for its Fortuner SUV by up to Rs 70,000
Earlier this month, Toyota had increased the prices of its Fortuner SUV by up to Rs 70,000 depending on the variant. The prices for the Fortuner now start at Rs 33.43 lakh going all the way up to Rs 51.44 lakh for the top-of-the-line GR-S 4x4 variant. The Fortuner is currently offered with two engine options: a 2.7-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit or a 2.8-litre diesel mill, both of which can be had with either manual or automatic transmission options.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18154 second ago
SMIPL sold a total of 100,507 units in October 2023, marking 14.4 per cent growth compared to the same period in the previous year
-15914 second ago
Maruti Suzuki India bested its August, 2023 sales record by more than 10,000 units
-14165 second ago
There are only two Tiger 900 models on sale now – Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally Pro.
-12667 second ago
The Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition was first unveiled earlier this year and featured a few cometic tweaks over the standard vehicle
-12642 second ago
Electric vehicles showcase a continued contribution to sales, accounting for 25 per cent of the total sales
-7573 second ago
The company's overall auto sales for the month reached 80,679 vehicles, marking a 32 per cent growth, including exports
-7192 second ago
During the festive period of Navratri and Dussehra, Ola Electric witnessed a 2.5-fold increase in sales compared to the corresponding period last year
-7040 second ago
In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.
1 hour ago
The ID.7 Tourer will be manufactured alongside the ID.7 sedan in Emden
14 hours ago
The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars
-7040 second ago
In October 2023, Hyundai's total sales stood at 68,728 units, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 18.48 per cent, compared to the 58,006 vehicles sold in October 2022.
18 hours ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
1 day ago
The Toyota Unveils Crown Sport Hybrid is set to hit the Japanese market by November, closely followed by a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant due in December.
3 days ago
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
4 days ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like