Auto Sales September 2023: Toyota Registers Highest Ever Cumulative Monthly Sales Of 23,590 Units

The brand managed its all-time highest sales in September 2023, with YoY growth of 53 per cent
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

01-Oct-23 02:38 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The brand registered 3 per cent month-over-month growth
  • Domestic sales accounted for 22,168 units
  • 1,422 units were exported in September 2023

Toyota Kirloskar Motors India has achieved its highest-ever cumulative sales, with a total of 23,590 units sold in September 2023. This marks a significant growth of 53 per cent when compared to their sales of 15,378 units in the corresponding month last year. It also marked a 3 per cent month-over-month growth over its previous highest registered monthly sales of 22,910 units in August 2023.

 

Domestic sales accounted for 22,168 units in the month of September, while exports stood at 1,422 units.

 

 

Furthermore, TKM's performance in the first six months of the current fiscal year showed a substantial growth of 35 per cent, with 1,23,939 units sold, compared to the same period the previous year when they sold 91,843 units. This growth is credited to the success of its recent models, including the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Hilux, and the New Rumion, the latest addition to its B-MPV segment. 

 

Also Read: Toyota Rumion Accessories Revealed

 

Commenting on the sales momentum, Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s sales numbers of 23,590 achieved in the month of September 2023 underline the growing acceptance of the company’s diverse portfolio of products and robust service offerings that are allowing customers a choice that fits their lifestyle and mobility needs. We are witnessing sustained demand across our product line-up, which is leading to the company’s record-breaking performance. In a key product milestone, we also began customer deliveries of the New Rumion.

 

Also Read: Toyota Rumion vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: What Are The Differences?

 

 

Additionally, in the month of September 2023, TKM culminated its 'Great 4x4 Expedition’ in the West and North regions. The convoy comprised 4x4 SUVs such as the iconic Hilux, LC300, Fortuner, and Hyryder AWD (all-wheel drive). The next expedition is scheduled to take place in the East region imminently this month.

 

# Toyota Kirloskar Motors# Toyota Sales September 2023# Toyota Sales February 2019# Toyota Hilux# Toyota Innova Hycross# Toyota India Sales

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

