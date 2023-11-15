Login

All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut

This marks the first time that the sedan will be sold only with a hybrid powertrain in the US
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

15-Nov-23 03:24 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Offered with two drive configurations, front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive.
  • To be offered in four trims- LE, SE, XLE and XSE.
  • Sports Toyota’s latest design language.

Toyota has unveiled the latest generation of its Camry sedan at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Showcased alongside the 2025 Crown Signia SUV, this marks the ninth generation of the mid-size sedan. Offered with two drive configurations, front-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive, it will also be the first time that the sedan will be sold only in hybrid form in the United States, where it will be offered in four trims- LE, SE, XLE and XSE.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils All-New Crown Sedan in Japan

The new Camry borrows styling cues from the new Prius and the recently unveiled Crown sedan

 

On the cosmetic front, the ninth generation Camry is a huge step away from its predecessor, sporting Toyota’s latest design language and borrowing certain styling cues from certain other cars in the brand’s lineup such as the new Prius and the recently unveiled Crown sedan. These include the new headlamps with C-shaped DRLs along with the placement of the large new grille up front. The car’s silhouette stays true to the Camry’s traditional design, while at the rear, it gets new taillamps. 

 

Also Read: Toyota FT-3e Electric SUV Concept Unveiled At The 2023 Japan Mobility Show

The Camry's silhouette remains true to its traditional design

 

Inside, the Camry gets a revised interior layout, featuring a new digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, both measuring either 8 inches or 12.3 inches depending on which trim you opt for. The higher-spec XLE and XSE trims also come with a 10-inch head up display. Toyota is also offering a range of colour schemes for the interior which also includes a sporty looking red on black option in the XSE variant. 

 

The car comes with a new digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit both measuring either 8 or 12.3 inches depending on the trim

 

Other features on the car include a smart-key with push-to-start button, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with rear air vents as standard along with driver’s memory seat, automatic rain sensing vipers and memory side view mirrors on the XLE trim. Customers can also optionally add a power tilt and slide panoramic roof with a power-retractable sunshade on the XLE and XSE variants.

 

Also Read: Toyota FT-Se Electric Sportscar Concept Unveiled; Could Be The Upcoming MR2 Successor

The new Camry comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard

 

In terms of safety features, the car gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard which comes with features such as a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and a proactive driving assist. The higher-spec XLE and XSE grades also offer traffic jam assist, front-cross traffic alert, lane change assist, along with a panoramic view monitor with front and rear parking assist and automatic braking.

 

Also Read: Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show

The new Camry comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to either two or three electric motors

 

The biggest talking point, however, is the car’s new powertrain which combines a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with two or three electric motors depending on the drive configuration. The front-wheel-drive version has two motors that make 223 bhp driving the front wheels, while in the all-wheel-drive configuration, there is an extra motor driving the rear wheels, producing a combined output of 230 bhp. 

 

Toyota currently retails the previous generation Camry hybrid in India at a price tag of Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While there has been nothing official from the brand, it is safe to assume that Toyota will eventually bring the ninth generation Camry to India. However, expect it to be priced at a premium over the outgoing model. 

# Toyota# Toyota Camry# Toyota Camry hybrid# hybrid# hybrid sedan# sedan
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Toyota Models

Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta

₹ 19.13 - 25.43 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner

₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

₹ 10.73 - 19.74 Lakh

Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser

₹ 2.1 Crore

Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross

₹ 18.55 - 29.99 Lakh

Toyota Glanza
Toyota Glanza

₹ 6.81 - 10 Lakh

Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire

₹ 1.2 - 1.3 Crore

Toyota Rumion
Toyota Rumion

₹ 10.29 - 13.68 Lakh

Toyota Hilux
Toyota Hilux

₹ 30.4 - 37.9 Lakh

Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry

₹ 45.71 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
Actor Dulquer Salmaan Buys Ferrari 296 GTB Worth Rs 5.4 Crore
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16925 second ago

The Ferrari 296 GTB wears a unique shade, namely Rosso Rubino Micallizzato.

First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
First All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Delivered In India
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-11512 second ago

The Rolls Royce Spectre has a base price of Rs 7.5 crore (ex-showroom), which can go up depending on how the customer chooses to spec the car

Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
Mercedes-Benz Achieves Sales Milestone Of 10 Million Vehicles With Pedestrian Emergency Braking System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Mercedes reached a milestone of 10 million vehicles sold globally equipped with Active Brake Assist pedestrian detection since 2012

EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

Benelli unveiled a series of parallel-twin motorcycles at the Italian Motor Show 2023.

EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
EICMA 2023: ‘Most Beautiful Motorcycle’ Crown Goes To Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono RVE
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

This victory marks Ducati's twelfth triumph in this competition, highlighting the manufacturer's design prowess.

Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
Nissan Extends Introductory Price Offers For The Magnite EZ-Shift
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The introductory price of Rs 6.50 lakh for the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift has now been extended till November 30

Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
Exxonmobil To Supply Lithium For 1 Million+ EV Batteries From 2030
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The company anticipates commencing lithium production for electric vehicles under the brand Mobil Lithium by 2027.

Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
Kawasaki Launches The KX 85 And KLX 300R In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The KX 85 is launched at Rs 4.2 lakh while the KLX 300R is priced at Rs 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Visits Tesla’s California Manufacturing Facility
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

While company chief Elon Musk was unable to meet in person due to health reasons, he expressed his honour in having the Indian minister visit Tesla’s manufacturing unit

Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
Valeo To Supply Electric Powertrain For Mahindra’s ‘Born Electric’ Platform
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Valeo will invest in localising the production of these electric powertrains in Pune, Maharashtra near Mahindra’s plant

New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
New Toyota Camry Teased Ahead Of November 14 Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The new generation Camry will debut alongside a new Crown variant at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show on November 14th.

Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet

Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
Toyota Reaches New Global Milestone With 300 Million Cars Produced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Corolla was the brand's highest-produced model line with over 53 million units produced as of end-September 2023.

India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
India’s Total Vehicle Retail Drops 8% YoY In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

8 days ago

In October 2023, the auto industry collectively reported retail sales of 21,17,596 units, witnessing a decline of 8 per cent compared to 22,95,099 units sold in October 2022.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

12 days ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved