All-New Toyota Camry Sedan Makes Global Debut

Toyota has unveiled the latest generation of its Camry sedan at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show. Showcased alongside the 2025 Crown Signia SUV, this marks the ninth generation of the mid-size sedan. Offered with two drive configurations, front-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive, it will also be the first time that the sedan will be sold only in hybrid form in the United States, where it will be offered in four trims- LE, SE, XLE and XSE.

The new Camry borrows styling cues from the new Prius and the recently unveiled Crown sedan

On the cosmetic front, the ninth generation Camry is a huge step away from its predecessor, sporting Toyota’s latest design language and borrowing certain styling cues from certain other cars in the brand’s lineup such as the new Prius and the recently unveiled Crown sedan. These include the new headlamps with C-shaped DRLs along with the placement of the large new grille up front. The car’s silhouette stays true to the Camry’s traditional design, while at the rear, it gets new taillamps.

The Camry's silhouette remains true to its traditional design

Inside, the Camry gets a revised interior layout, featuring a new digital instrument cluster and infotainment system, both measuring either 8 inches or 12.3 inches depending on which trim you opt for. The higher-spec XLE and XSE trims also come with a 10-inch head up display. Toyota is also offering a range of colour schemes for the interior which also includes a sporty looking red on black option in the XSE variant.

The car comes with a new digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit both measuring either 8 or 12.3 inches depending on the trim

Other features on the car include a smart-key with push-to-start button, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with rear air vents as standard along with driver’s memory seat, automatic rain sensing vipers and memory side view mirrors on the XLE trim. Customers can also optionally add a power tilt and slide panoramic roof with a power-retractable sunshade on the XLE and XSE variants.

The new Camry comes with the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard

In terms of safety features, the car gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite as standard which comes with features such as a pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control, lane tracing assist, lane departure alert with steering assist, automatic high beams and a proactive driving assist. The higher-spec XLE and XSE grades also offer traffic jam assist, front-cross traffic alert, lane change assist, along with a panoramic view monitor with front and rear parking assist and automatic braking.

The new Camry comes with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine mated to either two or three electric motors

The biggest talking point, however, is the car’s new powertrain which combines a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine with two or three electric motors depending on the drive configuration. The front-wheel-drive version has two motors that make 223 bhp driving the front wheels, while in the all-wheel-drive configuration, there is an extra motor driving the rear wheels, producing a combined output of 230 bhp.

Toyota currently retails the previous generation Camry hybrid in India at a price tag of Rs 46.17 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). While there has been nothing official from the brand, it is safe to assume that Toyota will eventually bring the ninth generation Camry to India. However, expect it to be priced at a premium over the outgoing model.